East Quogue Man Gets Life for Brutally Murdering Friend

An East Quogue man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for brutally killing his 43-year-old friend from high school following a night of drinking and trying to hire someone to help cover it up.

Jeremy Allen was convicted at Suffolk County court on Jan. 21 of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence for torturing and killing Christopher Hahn.“Christopher Hahn deserved better than to have his life violently taken by someone he once trusted,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said. “For torture such as occurred here, a life sentence without parole is the only appropriate sentence.”

Prosecutors said Allen beat Hahn for 18 minutes at Allen’s home, dragged the victim’s body outside, beat Hahn with a baseball bat, tied a plastic bag over Hahn’s head, and then stabbed him in the neck 10 times on Sept. 27, 2024. The murder was captured on Allen’s home surveillance video, authorities said.

Allen then covered the victim with a blanket, called his handyman to help him clean the house and then told the handyman that he could not leave the house after the handyman saw the blood and victim’s body, according to investigators. The handyman persuaded Allen to let him leave, fled and called 911. Allen was arrested shortly later.