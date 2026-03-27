Fatal Cutchogue DWI Suspect Extradited from Poland

A former Riverhead resident was extradited from his native Poland, where Suffolk County prosecutors said that he fled after a grand jury indicted the suspect for allegedly driving drunk and causing the crash that killed a woman in Cutchogue.

Adam Chrzanowski, 45, pleaded not guilty on March 23 at Suffolk County court to bail jumping after authorities said he had charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving pending when he left the country.

“This defendant’s alleged dangerous and deadly choice to drive drunk caused the death of Elizabeth Post, who was simply headed home after visiting her grandchild,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said. “When it was finally time to face the charges for his actions, he allegedly fled the country.”

Prosecutors said Chrzanowski was driving a 2021 Toyota RAV4 eastbound on Route 25 when he crossed over the double yellow lines in an attempt to pass another vehicle when his car crashed head-on with a westbound 2019 Nissan Rouge and caused two other vehicles to spin out on March 6, 2022. Post, a 60-year-old Massapequa woman who was a passenger in the Nissan, required several surgeries for severe internal injuries and fractures, but died of her injuries on Sept. 12, 2022, authorities said.

Chrzanowski pleaded not guilty to the vehicular homicide, manslaughter and DWI charges two months later, but then on March 10, 2024, he allegedly boarded a plane from John F. Kennedy International Airport and flew to Poland to allegedly avoid prosecution, prosecutors said. A warrant was issued for his arrest shortly later.

He was apprehended with the assistance of Polish authorities, the U.S. Marshal Service’s New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Southold Town Police.

Judge Stephen L. Braslow ordered Chrzanowski held at Suffolk jail in Riverhead without bail. Chrzanowski faces up to 25 years in prison, if convicted of the most serious charges. The suspect’s attorney was not immediately available for comment.