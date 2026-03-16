Dan Rattiner Talks with Patty Oakley & Brian Leicht, Realtors from the Oakley-Leicht Team
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Meet Patty Oakley & Brian Leicht
Episode 267: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan talks with Patty Oakley and Brian Leicht from the Oakley-Leicht Team, realtors with more than 30 years of combined experience and deep local knowledge of the Hamptons real estate market. They guide clients through transactions of every scale with transparency and care.