North Fork Artist Rochelle Kyrk Discusses Her Evolving Style

This month’s Dan’s Papers North Fork cover artist Rochelle Kyrk discusses her “Man in a Boat” mixed media painting, the various styles she uses to create compelling and beautiful compositions, and her love of working, exhibiting and living on the North Fork, specifically in Greenport, the village she calls home.

A Conversation with Rochelle Kyrk

Tell me about this painting. What is happening here, and what inspired it?

I painted this seascape several years ago and although I liked it, it lacked a point of interest so I discovered a man in a boat. He is either releasing or receiving a beautiful fish. I had to take a deep breath before I sliced the canvas in order to insert the boat. I grew up in a house full of fun and laughter. I find that in my artwork.

This is painting and collage. You work also in more traditional all-paper collage, as well as hand-hooked rugs and assemblage pieces. Have you always worked in so many different mediums? Do you have a favorite style to work in?

I work best in chaos as demonstrated by the status of my studio. I also just like to follow my whim. I like to move from one piece to another. I’ll work on one piece, then move away and come back to it. I enjoy that creative process. The piece unfolds. I love the fiber-based color palette when I hand hook rugs. I like to get my hands in it.

Is there something you haven’t tried artistically that you’d like to explore?

I’d like to further explore calligraphy/text/asemic writing on a large scale. I love letters and text. Also, vintage game boards are wonderful. I’m attracted to their graphics and patina. I’m looking forward to a residency this summer at the Bread & Puppet Theater in Vermont.

Can you talk about living and working on the North Fork, inspiration- or community-wise?

There are so many creative people on the North Fork. Artists tend to gather at various receptions, events at the Sound View, North Fork Arts Center and Orient Yacht Club. It’s always interesting and inspiring to talk with them about their work and art in general. I can’t say enough about Kara Hoblin of the North Fork Art Collective. She is a creative being and tireless in her artistic outreach in the community.

I’ve been coming to the North Fork for 40 years and have been living in Greenport village for the past 10. To live in a walkable, seaside community is enviable. I’m fortunate to have time to be creative after retiring from a career in speech language pathology.

Do you have any new shows or projects currently underway or coming up?

My artwork can be seen at the North Fork Art Collective. Some of my pieces will be shown at Aldo’s coffee (in Greenport) in April.

What is your proudest artistic accomplishment? Tell us about it.

I think the man trapped inside the porthole surrounded by arms of an octopus is one of my favorite pieces. It reflected an example of the creative process. I bought the porthole at a yard sale and it sat around for a couple of years. First I decided to hand rug hook the octopus and attached it to the wooden substrate and then I decided to add the man trapped inside the porthole. It evolved. I like this piece even though it makes the octopus look ominous. They are in fact fabulous creatures.

Where else can people find your work regularly online or in-person?

Currently, my artwork is shown at the North Fork Art Collective in Greenport. You can also find me on Instagram under Rochelle.Kyrk (@rochelle.kyrk) or email rrkyrk@optonline.net.

Do you have anything to add?

Creating art allows me to think outside the box, play and have fun. I love it.