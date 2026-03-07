From iconic Main Street revivals and festive rooftop celebrations to wine-and-doughnut pairings on the North Fork and cozy charcoal-roasted comforts, the local food scene is buzzing with fresh flavors and familiar favorites. Whether you’re planning a night out, marking your calendar for a reopening, or simply looking for a delicious excuse to gather around the table, there’s no shortage of bites to keep you inspired this season.

The Corner is the source of all the buzz around Sag Harbor! Kelly and John Piccinnini, the owners of The Clam Bar and Sett Coffee, both in Amagansett, will be taking over the iconic space on Main Street with a refreshed concept that maintains and honors The Corner Bar’s storied past, while ushering in a new era. The beloved spot will continue to serve classics such as a signature burger and fish and chips, with new interpretations of comfort food to accompany them on the menu. Local breweries will be featured on tap with familiar names such as Kidd Squid, right down the street in Sag Harbor, Springs Brewery and Montauk Brewing Company. Upgrades will be added throughout the space, while also maintaining classic features of The Corner Bar including the forest green trim accents and the mahogany bar which will be refurbished and polished. New décor elements include retro sports pennants and nautical sailing flags to pay homage to Sag Harbor’s maritime history. Stay tuned for more information, menus and an opening date to come!

The Sag Harbor Cinema’s third-floor bar and rooftop terrace (the terrace is closed for the season) will be hosting Oscars Night on March 15, as well as a St. Paddy’s Day Irish Stew Contest on March 17! In addition to their upcoming special events, the bar also features weekly events such as Movie Trivia Mondays, Pub Quiz on Tuesdays, Karaoke on Wednesdays, Magic at 6 p.m. and live music at 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Reggae night on Sundays. Head to their website for menus and more information.

Pindar Vineyards in Peconic has teamed up with NoFoDoCo for a wine and doughnut pairing on Saturday, March 14 at noon and 2 p.m. This must-try tasting experience pairs three wines with three uniquely crafted doughnuts. The pairing is available for anyone to attend at $30 per person and $25 per person if you’re part of their wine club. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Note that ticket sales will close by the Wednesday before the event, being March 11. Head to the Pindar Vineyards website to reserve your spots today!

Did you know?

Bistro Ete offers Friday Charcoal Rotisserie Chickens! Enjoy a charcoal rotisserie chicken and two sides for just $65 with side options including string beans almondine, glazed carrots, Dauphinoise potatoes, charcoal roasted Idaho potatoes or truffle mac and cheese (+$16). Add a pint of housemade ice cream for $25 to make it a full meal. If you want to get out of the house, enjoy a ½ chicken with house-made spaetzle when dining in, pre-order suggested. For orders and pre-orders, email bistroete2016@gmail.com.

Bits & Bites:

Mark your calendars – The Clam Bar in Amagansett will reopen on Friday, April 17. Another reason to look forward to warmer months!

Breakfast at The Hampton Maid will return on Monday, March 16. Their hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., as well as Saturdays & Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cowfish in Hampton Bays hosts Prime Rib Thursdays for $44 after 4 p.m. Savor a 14 oz. prime rib with a loaded baked potato on the side. Head to their website for reservations.

Riverhead Cider House has live music taking place on weekends throughout the next few weeks. Plus, they will be hosting Music Bingo on Thursday, March 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wolffer Estate Vineyard invites you in for Candlelight Fridays Live Music weekly throughout the month of March. Their refreshed menu will be accompanied by a different performer each week offering seasonal pairings and specialty cocktails as well in the Tasting Room. Reservations are recommended and can be made on their website.

Missing your favorites from Vine Street Cafe on Shelter Island? Don’t fret! Their sauces are available on their website for shipping! Order their white soy mignonette, piri piri, VSC steak sauce, Blue Canoe Coffee BBQ sauce, VSC mushroom bolognese, heirloom tomato sauce, North Fork chunky vegetable sauce or the VSC basic tomato sauce to be shipped right to your door for a taste of Shelter Island wherever you are.

Food Quote: “Cooking is all about people. Food is maybe the only universal thing that really has the power to bring everyone together. No matter what culture, everywhere around the world, people eat together.” – Guy Fieri