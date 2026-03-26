Seaport Museum Hosts Sailing Access Talk

Two Time Olympian, Amanda Clark ,Pat Mundus, Susan Forbes, Arthur Rast Erwin List Tom and Mary Morgan Erwin List Susan Forbes, Arthur Rast Erwin List Speaker Jeffrey Bresnahan Erwin List Megan Fetterley, Jacob Raynor Erwin List John Barry Erwin List Joann Schmitt, Joann Deangelo Erwin List Jeff Truelove, Neena Paul Erwin List Frances Walton Erwin List Frances Walton, Hannah Miller Erwin List Director Of East End Seaport, Erin Kimmel , Chair Of Board Trustees Of East End Seaport, Joan Ripley Erwin List Dennis and Ellen Clark Erwin List Caroline Scudder, Ali Tuthill Erwin List Board Members, Libby Koch, Tim Leitch Erwin List Angela Spatocio, Chris Campbell Erwin List

The East End Seaport Museum in Greenport hosted a talk featuring Jeff Bresnahan on expanding access to sailing through the Shelter Island New Horizons Initiative. The program highlighted efforts to create opportunities for people to learn how to sail. Hosted by the Stirling Harbor Foundation, the event focused on building confidence and community through time on the water.