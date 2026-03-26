Seaport Museum Hosts Sailing Access Talk
1 minute 03/26/2026
Two Time Olympian, Amanda Clark ,Pat Mundus, Susan Forbes, Arthur Rast
Tom and Mary Morgan
Susan Forbes, Arthur Rast
Speaker Jeffrey Bresnahan
Megan Fetterley, Jacob Raynor
John Barry
Joann Schmitt, Joann Deangelo
Jeff Truelove, Neena Paul
Frances Walton
Frances Walton, Hannah Miller
Director Of East End Seaport, Erin Kimmel , Chair Of Board Trustees Of East End Seaport, Joan Ripley
Dennis and Ellen Clark
Caroline Scudder, Ali Tuthill
Board Members, Libby Koch, Tim Leitch
Angela Spatocio, Chris Campbell
The East End Seaport Museum in Greenport hosted a talk featuring Jeff Bresnahan on expanding access to sailing through the Shelter Island New Horizons Initiative. The program highlighted efforts to create opportunities for people to learn how to sail. Hosted by the Stirling Harbor Foundation, the event focused on building confidence and community through time on the water.