Greenport

Seaport Museum Hosts Sailing Access Talk

By
1 minute 03/26/2026
Two Time Olympian, Amanda Clark ,Pat Mundus, Susan Forbes, Arthur Rast

Two Time Olympian, Amanda Clark ,Pat Mundus, Susan Forbes, Arthur Rast

Erwin List
Tom and Mary Morgan

Tom and Mary Morgan

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Susan Forbes, Arthur Rast

Susan Forbes, Arthur Rast

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Speaker Jeffrey Bresnahan

Speaker Jeffrey Bresnahan

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Megan Fetterley, Jacob Raynor

Megan Fetterley, Jacob Raynor

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John Barry

John Barry

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Joann Schmitt, Joann Deangelo

Joann Schmitt, Joann Deangelo

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Jeff Truelove, Neena Paul

Jeff Truelove, Neena Paul

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Frances Walton

Frances Walton

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Frances Walton, Hannah Miller

Frances Walton, Hannah Miller

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Director Of East End Seaport, Erin Kimmel , Chair Of Board Trustees Of East End Seaport, Joan Ripley

Director Of East End Seaport, Erin Kimmel , Chair Of Board Trustees Of East End Seaport, Joan Ripley

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Dennis and Ellen Clark

Dennis and Ellen Clark

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Caroline Scudder, Ali Tuthill

Caroline Scudder, Ali Tuthill

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Board Members, Libby Koch, Tim Leitch

Board Members, Libby Koch, Tim Leitch

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Angela Spatocio, Chris Campbell

Angela Spatocio, Chris Campbell

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The East End Seaport Museum in Greenport hosted a talk featuring Jeff Bresnahan on expanding access to sailing through the Shelter Island New Horizons Initiative. The program highlighted efforts to create opportunities for people to learn how to sail. Hosted by the Stirling Harbor Foundation, the event focused on building confidence and community through time on the water.

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