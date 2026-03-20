Spring is here, and it’s the perfect time to wake your lawn up from its winter nap. Your grass is ready to grow again, but without proper watering, it can stay thin, patchy, or stressed. That’s where your irrigation system comes in, because when it’s running properly, it makes spring lawn care easy and helps your grass thrive.

After months of cold weather, snow and frost, lawns can be a little worse for wear. A proper spring start-up for your irrigation system ensures water reaches every part of your yard, giving grass the moisture it needs to grow strong roots and healthy blades. Deep, consistent watering is key, allowing moisture to reach the root zone so your lawn becomes more resilient and stays green longer.

Winter can be tough on irrigation systems. Sprinkler heads may shift, clog, or even break, and small leaks can develop without being noticed. A spring start-up is the perfect way to get your system ready for the growing season, making sure all heads are working, pipes are clear, and water is flowing efficiently across your yard. This simple step helps prevent dry spots, brown patches, and wasted water.

With a proper irrigation spring start-up and the right watering schedule, your lawn will bounce back quickly from winter, looking lush, green, and healthy all season long.

Learn more at rbirrigation.net