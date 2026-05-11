Hamptons Collective Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Southampton

Southampton’s growing cannabis market has a new addition with the opening of The Hamptons Collective, a licensed recreational dispensary located at 257 County Road 39A. The storefront introduces another regulated retail option for adult-use cannabis consumers on the East End as New York’s legal cannabis industry continues to expand.

The dispensary offers flower, edibles, vapes and concentrates in a regulated retail environment. According to the company website, “The Hamptons Collective delivers a premium cannabis experience with curated, high-quality products in a welcoming, upscale setting.”

Cofounder Ben Goldberg says the company aims to make products accessible and affordable for consumers while still emphasizing the quality of inventory. “We want to have really small batch products and have the best products at each different price point, to really give people a lot of great options no matter what their spending ability is.”

Goldberg also describes the aesthetic direction of the business as intentionally aligned with Southampton’s luxury culture and wellness branding. “I think we were looking for a European beach club meets spa look that really fit with the Hamptons vibe.”

Beyond in-store retail, The Hamptons Collective markets their discreet delivery services across the East End. “Get premium, hand-picked cannabis delivered straight to your door — fast, discreet, and hassle-free.” The dispensary operates daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is open only to customers 21 and older, positioning itself as a year-round business in a region often shaped by seasonal commerce.

Co-founder Rachel Halevy highlights the Hamptons Collective as a positive business to the East End. “We opened up what we think is a great addition to the community here.”

The Hamptons Collective says its business is guided by values of wellness, community and innovation, with staff available to assist both experienced consumers and first-time customers. As the East End’s legal cannabis market continues to grow, the company positions itself as both a retail destination and community-oriented business, encouraging what it describes as a healthier Southampton through regulated cannabis access and consumer education.

Learn more at thehamptonscollective.com