Parrish Art Museum Summer 2026 Guide

The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill (279 Montauk Highway) already has some brilliant exhibitions underway this spring and summer, with much more to come. Check out tours, workshops, summer camps, special kids and member events, Zoom sessions and more from now through the end of August.

Learn more at parrishart.org

Summer 2026 at the Parrish Art Museum

Will Ryman: Shanghai 6

Through March 31, 2028

First presented in 2011, through NYC’s Department of Parks and Recreation, the colossal, painted fiberglass, resin, and stainless steel flowers from the on-going Rose series the artist began 15 years ago.

Regeneration: Long Island’s History of Ecological Art and Care

Through June 14

The exhibition features 11 intergenerational artists with strong ties to Long Island and New York whose works stem from an active involvement with the environmental challenges that impact the East End.

Ellsworth Kelly: Eight Decades

Through July 19

Check out this fabulous exhibition before it’s gone. Featuring roughly 20 works from the 1940s to the 2010s, enjoy key examples of the minimalist approach Kelly developed in his mature work alongside early paintings, plant drawings, and photographs taken while he was on the East End.

Art in Action (Zoom Session)

Friday, May 8

Designed for individuals with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their care partners, this interactive virtual program combines guided art exploration with creative expression.

Art in Action (In-Person Session)

Friday, May 15

An in-gallery experience offering meaningful engagement with art through conversation and hands-on activities for participants and caregivers.

Docent-Led Tour

Saturday, May 16

A guided walkthrough of exhibitions providing deeper context and interpretation of works on view. Check other Saturdays all summer. (See below.)

Sanford Biggers: Drift

May 17–September 13

Explore the acclaimed artist’s first major solo presentation on the East End of Long Island, featuring new commissions alongside signature sculptures and textile works. Opening reception and artist’s talk on May 16.

Member Morning

Saturday, May 23

An exclusive event for museum members to enjoy the galleries in a relaxed setting with complimentary coffee and opportunities to engage with docents.

Healing Through Art

Thursday, May 28

A therapeutic program created in collaboration with Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, offering creative expression as a tool for stress relief and support for cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.

After-School Art Spring Semester | Session IV

Mondays, June 1 and June 8

After-school art workshops are designed for children in grades K-5 to learn about artists, be inspired by works of art, and create their own artwork with teaching artist Wendy Gottlieb.

Fresh Paint: Emmi Whitehorse

June 4–September 28

For the seventh iteration of the collaborative Fresh Paint exhibition series, the Parrish and The FLAG Art Foundation are pleased to present Whitehorse’s new diptych painting, “Reseeding Chaco” (2026), that will be exhibited for the first time at the Parrish.

Docent-Led Tour

Saturday, June 6

A guided tour offering insights into the Museum’s exhibitions and artistic highlights.

Free Admission | Bank of America Cardholders & Employees

Saturday–Sunday, June 6–7

Present your Bank of America, Merrill, or Private Bank card for free general admission as part of the Museums on Us program.

Art in Action (Zoom Session)

Friday, June 12

Art in Action is for individuals with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their care partners. Attendees will explore works of art in the museum’s galleries and participate in hands-on artmaking experiences.

Member Morning

Saturday, June 13

A morning dedicated to museum members. Walk through the galleries and mingle with fellow patrons. Docents available to answer questions.

Community Day: Savor the Summer

Sunday, June 14

Celebrate art, artists, and food! Adults, children, and families can experience everything the Parrish Art Museum offers. Free admission all day alongside free activities including art workshops, gallery tours, and an artisan market featuring local vendors.

Docent-Led Tour

Saturday, June 20

Discover the Parrish with a museum docent. Tours offer visitors a focused insight into the museum and exhibitions on view.

Fathers Day Tour

Sunday, June 21

Bring dad to tour the museum and grounds and enjoy free refreshments.

Tony Bechara: An Artist of Many Worlds

June 27–November 1

The first-ever comprehensive survey of this Puerto Rican artist, including works from his later years and exploring his career-long dedication to color theory and abstraction.

Fourth of July Celebration

Saturday, July 4

Enjoy ice cream and art making for Independence Day!

Free Admission | Bank of America Cardholders & Employees

Saturday–Sunday, July 4–5

Present your Bank of America, Merrill, or Private Bank card for free general admission as part of the Museums on Us® program.

Visual Arts Camp | Week 1

Wednesday–Friday, July 8–10

Spend a week immersed in visual art, exploring painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, and more. Participants engage with exhibitions and create original works alongside teaching artists.

Jazz on the Terrace

Friday, July 10

Outdoor summer concerts featuring exciting live jazz performances return to the museum’s beautiful outdoor setting on the terrace and lawn.

Member Morning

Saturday, July 11

An exclusive morning for members to explore the galleries, connect with docents, and enjoy complimentary coffee and tea.

Visual Arts Camp | Week 2

Monday–Friday, July 13–17

A continuation of the Museum’s immersive art camp experience, encouraging experimentation across mediums and direct engagement with exhibitions.

Docent-Led Tour

Saturday, July 18

A guided tour offering insight into exhibitions and works on view.

Midsummer Gala 2026

Saturday, July 18

The Parrish Art Museum’s signature summer benefit event, featuring an evening of art, dining, and celebration.

Mini-Makers Camp | Week 1

Monday–Friday, July 20–24

A half-day camp for younger children (ages 4–5), combining art-making, music, movement, and gallery exploration in a playful environment.

Visual Arts Camp | Week 3

Monday–Friday, July 27–31

A week-long program offering continued exploration of artistic techniques and creative expression through hands-on projects and gallery visits.

Free Admission | Bank of America Cardholders & Employees

Saturday–Sunday, August 1–2

Present your Bank of America, Merrill, or Private Bank card for free general admission as part of the Museums on Us® program.

Visual Arts Camp | Week 4

Monday–Friday, August 3–7

A continuation of the Museum’s summer camp program, offering hands-on exploration of painting, sculpture, drawing, and mixed media inspired by exhibitions on view.

Member Morning

Saturday, August 8

An exclusive morning for members to enjoy the galleries, engage with docents, and connect with the Parrish community.

Visual Arts Camp | Week 5

Monday–Friday, August 10–14

Participants continue developing artistic skills through guided projects and gallery-based inspiration with teaching artists.

Jazz on the Terrace

Friday, August 14

Outdoor summer concerts featuring exciting live jazz performances return to the museum’s beautiful outdoor setting on the terrace and lawn.

Docent-Led Tour

Saturday, August 15

A guided tour offering insight into exhibitions and works on view.

Mini-Makers Camp | Week 2

Monday–Friday, August 17–21

A half-day creative program for younger children combining art-making, movement, and gallery exploration.

Docent-Led Tour

Saturday, August 22

A docent-led walkthrough providing deeper context and interpretation of works on view.

Docent-Led Tour

Saturday, August 29

A guided tour highlighting key exhibitions and artists at the Museum.