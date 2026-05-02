Stephen T. Greenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S. Mother’s Day Special: The Modern Mommy Makeover

Motherhood is a beautiful journey, but it can take a toll on a woman’s body. Many mothers find themselves longing to regain their pre-pregnancy shape, struggling with excess skin, weight gain, and changes in their breasts and abdomen. At Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery, we understand these concerns, which is why we offer the Modern Mommy Makeover—a comprehensive suite of customizable procedures designed to help mothers reclaim their confidence and youthfulness.

Traditionally, mommy makeovers focused on breast and abdominal enhancements, but our approach extends far beyond that. We cater to the unique needs and goals of each patient, offering a range of procedures including breast augmentation, reduction and lift, tummy tuck, liposuction, vaginal rejuvenation, labiaplasty, Brazilian butt lift, cellulite reduction, and facial rejuvenation.

Breast Enhancement: Whether a patient desires larger, lifted, or reduced breasts, our advanced techniques ensure natural-looking results with minimal downtime. Our Rapid Recovery Breast Systems have our patients back to daily routines in as little as 24 hours. Lost volume is achieved with a breast augmentation, restoring shape and position is achieved with a breast lift or reduction, possibly even a combination of these procedures for a more youthful look.

Body Contouring: From tummy tucks to liposuction, we sculpt the body to achieve the firmest, flattest, and smoothest contours possible. Combined procedures are common and tailored to each patient’s unique needs. An abdominoplasty removes excess stretched out skin as well as repairs the abdominal wall which often becomes separated after pregnancy and childbirth. Including liposuction provides a more defined result and many times is used on the arms and legs for a more complete outcome.

Vaginal Rejuvenation: We frequently combine our state-of-the-art technology Empower RF Vaginal Rejuvenation with labiaplasty to improve form and function after childbirth. Empower RF improves concerns such as urinary incontinence, laxity, and lubrication while labiaplasty addresses asymmetry, discomfort, self-consciousness, and aesthetics.

Facial Rejuvenation: Our range of facial options, from surgical to non-surgical, provides beautiful results that everyone will notice but no one will know. Our facelift, mini-facelift, and micro-mini-facelift approach refreshes appearance and turns back the aging process. Injectables, thread lifts, CO2 and J-Plasma revitalize the skin, restore volume, smooth fine lines, folds and wrinkles to provide a youthful glow.

At Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology, we recognize that each woman’s journey is unique. Our board-certified surgeons and compassionate staff provide personalized care, guiding patients through every step of their transformation. From the initial consultation, where we discuss goals and tailor a plan, to the surgical procedure itself, our focus is on quality, safety, and long-lasting results.

In addition to surgical options, our state-of-the-art medical spa offers non-surgical body contouring and facial rejuvenation treatments. Our licensed medical estheticians utilize cutting-edge technologies such as Emsculpt Neo®, CoolSculpting, and Morpheus8 to target stubborn fat and rejuvenate the skin, providing comprehensive solutions for our patients.

This Mother’s Day, give yourself or the special mom in your life the gift of confidence and rejuvenation with the Modern Mommy Makeover at Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery. Transform your face and body and embrace the joy of motherhood with a renewed sense of self because every mother deserves to feel beautiful, inside, and out.

Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg is an icon in cosmetic enhancement and correction, he meets the needs of patients from today’s top stars to the soccer mom next door. He has performed thousands of procedures ranging from breast augmentation, breast reduction and breast lifts to tummy tucks, liposuction, facelifts, eyelid lifts, neck lifts, full body lifts, thigh lifts, vaginal rejuvenation, earlobe surgery and injectable treatments. Dr. Greenberg is a proponent of combining cutting-edge technology with surgical procedures to provide the most effective outcomes.

Request your complimentary consultation today, call 844-486-0005 or visit GreenbergCosmeticSurgery.com.