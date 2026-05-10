Women of Wonder: The Mothers on a Mission, Who Continue to Heal the World

A Mother’s Day reflection on the women whose compassion, leadership, and quiet acts of service continue to preserve dignity, restore hope, and heal the world.

This Mother’s Day, we celebrate the women who mother the world. There are women whose motherhood is measured not only by the children they raise, but by the lives they restore, the dignity they protect, and the hope they keep alive for others.

We honor the caregivers who sit beside hospital beds long after visiting hours have ended. The Sisters who pray through the night for the aged and infirm. The leaders who preserve ministries so that compassion will always have a home. The philanthropists and advocates who turn personal pain into public purpose. These women remind us that motherhood is not simply biological, it is spiritual, sacrificial, transformational and generational.

To mother the world is to see suffering and refuse to walk away from it. It is to build places where the forgotten are remembered, where the vulnerable are protected, and where dignity is not determined by age, illness, or circumstance. It is Mercy in motion. Love in action. Presence with purpose.

This spirit lives powerfully within the mission of the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, The Carmelite System and the growing work of Carith Ministries—a ministry devoted to preserving Catholic healthcare, protecting the legacy of women religious, and ensuring that ministries of compassion continue for generations to come.

Since 1929, when Venerable Mary Angeline Teresa McCrory founded the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, the congregation has embodied a profound form of spiritual motherhood. Through nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, memory care communities, and ministries of healing, the Sisters have dedicated their lives to caring for those society too often overlooks.

Today, that maternal mission continues through visionary women whose leadership blends stewardship with compassion.

We honor Mother Mary Rose Heery, O.Carm., Prioress General of the Congregation and sponsor of The Carmelite System, whose faithful leadership preserves the charism and sacred mission entrusted to the Sisters. We recognize Sr. M. Peter Lillian Di Maria, O.Carm., Director of the Avila Institute of Gerontology, whose pioneering work in dementia and palliative care continues to shape compassionate eldercare across the nation. We celebrate Sr. Margaret Edward Costello, SVP of Clinical Services, whose decades of servant leadership have elevated excellence in care with grace and empathy.

We also honor women like Sr. Philip Ann Bowden, who recently helped open a groundbreaking memory care neighborhood at Ozanam Hall in Queens—an embodiment of mission-driven innovation rooted in dignity and love. And we recognize Sr. Diane Mack and Sr. Kevin Patricia Lynch, whose daily acts of prayerful presence and kindness remind us that the smallest gestures often carry the greatest healing power.

At the center of this movement is Trish Gathers, President and CEO of The Carmelite System and founder of Carith Ministries. A mother herself, she has championed a bold vision: that Catholic healthcare ministries must not merely survive, but flourish with integrity, identity, and impact. Through Carith, she has helped create pathways to preserve the Catholic healthcare footprint and protect ministries dedicated to serving the aged, infirm, and underserved.

This is philanthropy beyond fundraising.

It is stewardship rooted in love. It is leadership that sees eldercare not as an industry, but as a sacred responsibility. It is the belief that every life—especially the most vulnerable—deserves dignity, belonging, and compassionate care.

This Mother’s Day, we also honor women like Vicki Schneps, founder of Schneps Media and Life’s WORC, who transformed personal heartbreak into a lifelong mission of advocacy and opportunity for children with special needs. Like the Carmelite Sisters, she reminds us that true motherhood expands beyond one’s own family and reaches outward to uplift entire communities.

These women of wonder teach us that love is strongest when it serves.

They show us that motherhood is not confined to a title—it is a ministry of presence, sacrifice, leadership, and hope.

And in a world often driven by speed and self-interest, they remind us that compassion still has the power to heal generations.

This Mother’s Day, we invite others to become part of that mission.

Support the ministries that care for the aged and infirm. Champion the preservation of Catholic healthcare and the sacred work of the Sisters. Stand beside organizations like Carith Ministries and The Carmelite System that continue to uphold dignity, stewardship, and compassionate care across generations.

When love becomes a legacy, care transforms into a ministry. Furthermore, when women lead, the world finds healing.

The difference is love.

The Carmelite System Inc., a Catholic not-for-profit health system dedicated to expanding access to high-quality geriatric care and serving communities across New York, Massachusetts, Florida, Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois, is proud to announce that five of its homes have been recognized as Best Nursing Homes by U.S. News & World Report.

Learn more at carmelitesystem. org and carithministries. org. Call 518-537-7500 or email rtoussaint@ carmelitesystem.org