Hamptons Event Highlights: June 14–18, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, June 14–18.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

U.S. Open

June 14–17, times vary

The U.S. Open continues at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club this weekend. With the practice rounds out of the way, 156 golfers will compete for the U.S. Open Trophy in four epic championship rounds.

Thursday and Friday tee times are at 6:45 a.m. with the last group scheduled for 2:42 p.m. Saturday and Sunday starting times are determined by how many players make the cut from the previous days. The first pairing usually begins around 7:30–8:30 a.m. and the last group at about 2:30 p.m.

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton. usga.org

The Greatest Game Ever Played Screening

June 15, 6 p.m.

Based on a true story, blue-collar Francis Ouimet (Shia LaBeouf) fights class prejudice while mastering golf, a game guarded by the upper crust. His father, Arthur (Elias Koteas), disapproves, but a few admirers help Francis enter the 1913 U.S. Open. Tickets $10.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Arts and Crafts Fair and Whale of a Sale

June 16–17, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Father’s Day weekend fair featuring dozens of local vendors on Marine Park Drive. The weekend also features the summer Whale of a Sale, where Sag Harbor shops bring their best values onto the Main Street sidewalk for easy shopping.

Marine Park Drive and Main Street, Sag Harbor. 917-873-4891, sagharborchamber.com

HMI School’s Out

June 16, 5 p.m.

The Hetrick-Martin Institute’s (HMI) summer fundraiser features a cocktail party and dinner hosted by Martha Stewart, Tracy Anderson and others, with catering by Lulu’s Kitchen. Proceeds help HMI provide services to LGBTQ youth. Tickets $375 for cocktail party, $1,500 for dinner.

Home of Lisa and James Cohen, East Hampton. 212-674-2600, hmi.org

Cocktails by the Bay

June 16, 6 p.m.

The East Hampton Historical Society hosts a spring garden party alongside Northwest County Park. Catering is provided by Debbie Geppert Events at Bostwick’s Catering Company. Tickets are $150 and may be purchased by emailing info@easthamptonhistory.org.

“Korakuen” property, Northwest Harbor. 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org

The Love Song of R. Buckminster Fuller

June 16, 8 p.m.

This hour-long live documentary from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sam Green explores Fuller’s utopian vision of radical social change through a design revolution. Green’s informative narrative includes music accompaniment by indie band Yo La Tengo. Tickets $40–$120.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

WHB Golf Tournament & Cocktail Party

June 18, 9 a.m.

The Westhampton Country Club hosts its annual golf outing fundraiser to support the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. A cocktail party takes place at 4 p.m. and is open to non-golfers who wish to participate in fundraising and in honoring European golfer Bobby Jenkins.

Westhampton Country Club, 35 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach. 631- 288-2350 x117, whbpac.org