Hamptons Event Highlights: June 21–24, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, June 21–24.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Colin Quinn at Bay Street

June 23, 8 p.m.

Quinn is more than a local comedian. His politically incorrect sense of humor has caused raucous fits of laughter on Saturday Night Live, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, MTV’s Remote Control, Comedy Central’s Tough Crowd and Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.

Now he brings his comedic stylings to the East End once more, with a night of nonstop jokes at Bay Street Theater. Tickets are $69–$89 and nearly sold out at press time.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Montauk Marine Basin Shark Tournament

June 21–23, times vary

The tournament kicks off with a welcome dinner and prize raffle on Thursday at 7 p.m. For the following two days, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., fishermen compete for a total of $50,000 in cash prizes, divided into various categories. A beer bash award ceremony concludes the weekend at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Entry fee $1,250.

Montauk Marine Basin, 426 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-5900, marinebasin.com

Take Every Wave Screening

June 22, 6 p.m.

This documentary tracks the remarkable life and legendary career of big wave surfer Laird Hamilton. Threaded throughout the archival footage and contemporary verité scenes is a revealing, deeply personal interview with Laird as well conversations with his family, friends, collaborators and detractors. Tickets $10.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Hamptons Heart Ball

June 23, 6 p.m.

The evening celebrates the American Heart Association’s work, mission, donors and volunteers, but most importantly, the lives saved and improved because of everyone’s effort. Dinner includes a live auction, dessert and dancing. The after party with entertainment by DJ Martial begins at 10:30 p.m. Tickets $600.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-734-2804, longisland.heart.org

Get Wild Benefit

June 23, 6 p.m.

Meet some of the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center’s feathered and furry friends knowing that all donations make a difference to the lives of the injured and orphaned wildlife that inhabit this region. The evening is hosted by Joan and Bernard Carl at their Southampton estate “Little Orchard.” Tickets $250.

“Little Orchard” property, Southampton. 212-581-1400, wildliferescuecenter.org

Hasan Minhaj at Guild Hall

June 23, 8 p.m.

Minhaj is a comedian, actor, host and writer, best known for his role as a correspondent on The Daily Show. This fall, he will be leaving traditional television to host his own weekly show on Netflix, becoming the first Indian American to front a weekly comedy series. See him live at Guild Hall. Tickets $43–$45.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Jazz for Jennings

June 24, 12:30 p.m.

Enjoy a fabulous afternoon of food, wine and extraordinary jazz on the grounds of the Watermill Center. All proceeds from the lunch and concert benefit the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center’s educational, recreational and enrichment programs. Tickets $500.

Watermill Center, 39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-537-0616, bhccrc.org