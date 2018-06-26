Rock Star Pianist Konstantin Soukhovestski Performs Cabaret at Claude’s

Claude’s restaurant at the Southampton Inn is jazzing up the summer with a weekly cabaret and prix fix menu every Thursday night from June 21 to August 23.

For $75, guests can enjoy a two-course dinner, which will be served from 7 to 9 p.m.; a glass of house wine; and tickets to the performance. Any guest who would like to opt out of the prix fix menu can purchase tickets to the show at the door at 8:45 p.m. for $40, which still includes a glass of house wine.

Konstantin Soukhovestski’s debut one-man show, In His Shoes, will feature the artist performing his own versions of the popular hits of Madonna, Celine Dion, and other iconic artists as well as a collection of stories from his international career and his experience as a Russian-American, coming of age in NYC.

He will also be wearing his internationally renowned exclusive shoe designs, By Konstantin Homme that specializes in bespoke crystallization of shoes and accessories with Swarovski Elements.

Soukhovestski grew up in Moscow amongst a family of artists and later moved to the United States to attend The Julliard School in New York City. He is a man of many hats, from pianist to conductor to actor, has received over 15 piano competition awards and is now recognized as a prodigy. He is also a board member of the Southampton Cultural Center and the producer and host of “Real Pianists of the Hamptons,” a reality blog series on YouTube. Watch the first episode here.

Registration is required for the prix fix and will be offered throughout the course of the event. To RSVP, call 631-283-6500 or visit southamptoninn.com. Claude’s at the Southampton Inn is located at 91 Hill Street in Southampton.