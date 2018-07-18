Garrison Price, Executive Chef of il Buco Alimentari e Vineria in Manhattan is looking forward to fighting hard for Team NYC at Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef on Friday, July 20 at Fairview Farm at Mecox. East End chefs are pitted against NYC’s finest in this one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event. But Price is also counting on a little down time at the event, as he says, “Dan is a really cool guy [and I’m] looking forward to hang with the East End chefs!” What does he look for in a craft cocktail? “The technique of the craftsman.” Right on!

Where are you from?

Sweet home Chicago! Growing up very Midwestern with a great deal of Polish, Greek and Italian influence, I’ve always been excited to learn other genres of cuisine, such as Japanese, Middle-Eastern, Vietnamese, Thai and Chinese, among others.

What’s your earliest food memory?

Raspberry picking every summer in Northern Michigan for Grandma Penny’s raspberry jam.

Which Long Island wines are you drinking these days?

Cabernet franc rosé from Castello di Borghese Vineyard and Winery.

What’s the most unusual substitution you’ve been asked to make?

Cacio e pepe, no cheese.

What piece of equipment do you treasure?

I love a new microplane for everything from zesting citrus to grating cheese over popcorn.

What’s the most important thing to teach the next generation of chefs?

Be patient and don’t cut corners in your career to make more money or get a better title. Invest in yourself and know that hard work pays off.

What does the phrase “taste of summer” bring to mind for you?

Sunshine and tomatoes.

