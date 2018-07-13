Enrich your children’s lives and have fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, July 12–18.

Visit our online events calendar to find even more things for adults and kids to do, at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Hamptons Greek Festival

July 13–15, times vary

The annual celebration honors the best of Greek food, music, dancing and culture. Experience the Hamptons Hellenic Dancers, an outdoor marketplace full of vendors and a children’s carnival. The fun begins at 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon on Sunday. Free admission.

Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church, 111 Saint Andrew’s Road, Southampton. 631-283 6169, hamptonsgreekfestival.com

Waffle Bar and Chocolate Fountain Sunday Fun Day

July 15, 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

The North Fork Chocolate Factory has bestowed to kids the ultimate dream: the chance to build their own waffles. Fresh fruit and real maple syrup, topped with rice krispies, pretzels, marshmallows and much more, including a Belgian chocolate fountain. Additional toys, board games and coloring are included. Groups of six or more must have a reservation. Admission is $13 per adult and $9 per child.

North Fork Chocolate Company, 740 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Who Lives Under the Sea?

July 17, 10:00 a.m.

Learn about the immensely diverse marine wildlife that dwell within the Long Island Shores. To start, educators from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation with provide fun facts and offer a craft activity. Following will be the true hands on experience as the children will enter the bay using a seine net to collect and observe a variety of crabs, fish, mollusks and shrimp. All wildlife will be safely returned. Admissions is free.

New Suffolk Waterfront, 650 First Street, New Suffolk. 631-283-319, peconiclandtrust.org

Under the Stars Movie Night

July 17, 7:00 p.m.

All are welcomed to travel in time with the outdoor viewing of the movie, Back to the Future. In the event of rain the event will be rescheduled for July 24. Patrons are advised to bring their own chairs and blankets to fully experience the outdoor location. The viewing will begin at 8 p.m., but food trucks will arrive at 7 p.m. Come view a sci-fi classic and to see one of the six DeLoreans used in the series. Admission is free.

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Boulevard, Centereach. 631-585-9393, mcplibrary.org

Marvel Trivia Night

July 18, 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy some snacks as you prove your superiority in all things Marvel. The Rogers Memorial Library is hosting a trivia night to distinguish the true fans from the rest of the flock. Show how well you know “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.” Register online. Admission is free.

Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org