Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Countdown: The Halyard Executive Chef Bruce Miller

Bruce Miller, Executive Chef of The Halyard at Sound View Greenport is looking forward to participating in Dan’s Taste of Two Forks, presented by Farrell Building Company, hosted by chef, caterer and award-winning actor David Burtka on Saturday, July 21 at Fairview Farm in Bridgehampton, located on beautiful Mecox Bay. The Halyard hosted the sold-out tribute to North Fork Table & Inn co-founder, chef Claudia Fleming, Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork, earlier this month. Now Miller is coming down from the North Fork with approximately a metric ton of Mini Lobster Sliders for the many patrons of the 8th annual premier East End summer event.

How do memories of home continue to influence your work?

I’m originally from Ridgewood, New Jersey. I’m most influenced by all of the farms that surrounded me there. It allowed me to keep my food simple, while letting the great produce shine.

What’s your earliest food memory?

I remember, in kindergarten, writing a recipe for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Still delicious—

no crust!

How does living on the East End inform your cooking and culinary creativity?

Living on the East End really shows you the importance of the community around you—meaning farmers, fisherman, as well as local artists. Working together inspires creativity when everybody performs at a high level.

Which Long Island wine are you drinking these days?

Macari Vineyards 2017 Rosé.

Dan’s Taste of Two Forks, presented by Farrell Building Company and hosted by chef, caterer and award-winning actor David Burtka, features tastings from top restaurants, chefs and purveyors from both Forks on Saturday, July 21 at Fairview Farm in Bridgehampton, located on beautiful Mecox Bay. Come celebrate our 8th annual premier East End summer event. GA tickets are available now for $195 and grant you access to all you can eat and drink from 7:30–10 p.m. VIP tickets are already sold out and GA tickets are almost gone too, so buy NOW at DansTasteofSummer.com. Patrons must be 21 years or older to attend.