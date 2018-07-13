Dan's North ForkWhat to Do

North Fork Event Highlights: July 13–15, 2018

Out and about on the North Fork.

Dan's North Fork Team July 13, 2018
Biking is a great way to explore while keeping your body and the Earth healthy, Photo: Levgenii Biletskyi/123RF
Biking is a great way to explore while keeping your body and the Earth healthy, Photo: Levgenii Biletskyi/123RF

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, July 13–15.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
North Fork Experience Bike Tour
July 15, 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy a leisurely, guided bike ride that stops at some of the best hot spots on the North Fork. Stops include berry picking, wine tasting, infused oil tasting overlooking Peconic Bay, catered lunch at a vineyard, farm stand shopping and more. The tour is approximately 13.5 miles and will take about five hours to complete. Registration $198.

East End Bike Tours, 12900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Janeane Garofalo, Photo: Courtesy Suffolk Theater
Janeane Garofalo, Photo: Courtesy Suffolk Theater

Comedy with Janeane Garofalo
July 13, 8 p.m.

Comedy great Janeane Garofalo hits the historic Suffolk Theater stage with no-holds-barred acerbic wit. She’s best known for roles in Reality Bites, The Larry Sanders Show, Saturday Night Live, Romy & Michelle, The Truth About Cats & Dogs and many others. Doors, bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $45–$49.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Sunfish and Lasers and Catamarans, oh my! Photo: Frank Molter/123RF
Sunfish and Lasers and Catamarans, oh my! Photo: Frank Molter/123RF

Around Shelter Island Race
July 14, noon

The exclusive Southold Yacht Club hosts its annual race around Shelter Island on Saturday. Racers are split into four groups by sailboat category and begin the race in half-hour intervals. Sunfish are the first to leave the starting line at noon, the Laser and c420 classes follow at 12:30 p.m. and Catamarans depart at 1 p.m.

Southold Yacht Club, 165 North Parish Drive, Southold. 631-765-5629, southoldyachtclub.com

You can't get the full summer experience without a backyard BBQ, Photo: Alexander Raths/123RF
You can't get the full summer experience without a backyard BBQ, Photo: Alexander Raths/123RF

Old Steeple’s Chicken BBQ
July 14, 5 p.m.

The Old Steeple Community Church hosts its popular community BBQ once again. This year’s menu includes barbecued chicken, baked potatoes, coleslaw, corn on the cob, rolls and watermelon. This event will take place rain or shine, so pack an umbrella just in case. Tickets $20.

Old Steeple Community Church, 656 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-722-4171, oldsteeplecommunitychurch.org

Enjoy a relaxing day in the vineyards, Photo: Delcreations/123RF
Enjoy a relaxing day in the vineyards, Photo: Delcreations/123RF

Jazz in the Vines
July 14, 7 p.m.

Peter White is one of the most versatile and prolific acoustic guitarists on the contemporary jazz landscape, and he’s bringing that talent to the beautiful Jamesport Vineyards. Guests will be treated to incredible music, food, wine and North Fork hospitality. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets $55.

Jamesport Vineyards, 1216 Main Road, Jamesport. jamesportwines.com

Watch local legends perform, Photo: Sergey Mironov/123RF
Watch local legends perform, Photo: Sergey Mironov/123RF

Creekside Concert: Local Legends
July 15, 5 p.m.

Experience an epic night with local musicians Inda Eaton, The Nancy Atlas Project and Gene Casey & The Lone Sharks. Eaton is a musical storyteller who has found a big following with fans of rock and country music. Atlas is known for her ability to connect with her audience, and Casey is guaranteed to get listeners on their feet. $45 in advance, $50 at door.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 80 North Ferry Road Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

