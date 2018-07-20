North Fork Event Highlights: July 20–24, 2018

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, July 20–24.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Lighthouse & Seal-Watching Cruise

July 23, 2:30 p.m.

Spend a relaxing afternoon on the water and return to the dock in time for dinner. The cruise from Greenport to Orient offers close-up views of Long Beach Bar “Bug” Lighthouse, Orient Point Lighthouse and The Ruins of Fort Tyler to see harbor seals in their natural habitat. Tickets $30.

Peconic Cruise Line, 103 Third Street, Greenport. 631-901-7899, peconiccruiseline.com

Robert Oxnam: Chinese Inspiration/North Fork Creation

July 20–24, noon–5 p.m.

This solo exhibition features ink drawings, color photography and sculptures made from wood found on shores along the Long Island Sound, all crafted by noteworthy artist and international specialist in Chinese history and culture, Dr. Robert Oxnam. On view through August 12.

William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Edgar Winter at Suffolk Theater

July 22, 7:30 p.m.

“Come on and Take a Free Ride” with Edgar Winter in historic downtown Riverhead. Combining Rock & Roll, Blues and Soul, Winter proves there’s no limit to what a keyboardist can play. Tickets $50–$65. Ticket options include row seating and cabaret seating. Doors, bar and restaurant open at 6 p.m.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Joseph Marino Memorial Fund Golf Outing

July 24, 7:30 a.m.

Join the community for a fun day of golf to raise money for Hampton Bays High School scholarships. There will be a hole-in-one challenge, awards, 50/50 raffle, auctions, buffet breakfast and BBQ lunch complete with refreshing drinks and tasty dessert. $150 per golfer.

The Vineyards Golf Club, 9 Tyler Drive, Riverhead. 631-728-2590, thevineyardsgolfclub.com

Walk Through History

July 24, 9:30 a.m.

Southold’s Old Burying Ground abounds in slates, sandstones and marble headstones, many dating back to the 17th century. The group visits nine box tombs marking the resting place of early settlers and a small headstone, belonging to Bloom, a deaf slave girl with an incredible story. Rain cancels. Free.

Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077

Farm-To-Table Cookshop

July 24, 6 p.m.

Pick berries, pluck tomatoes, crunch asparagus and smell herbs alongside Farmer Lu. Watch a cooking demo featuring prep techniques and enjoy a delicious tasting with Stefanie Sacks, the farm’s culinary nutritionist. Share a meal, make friends, try new foods and get inspired. Registration $150.

Sang Lee Farms, 25180 County Road 48, Peconic. 631-734-7001, sangleefarms.com