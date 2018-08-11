Anna Wintour Creates First Nike Jordan Women’s Collaboration Sneakers

Mastic resident Anna Wintour is trading in her Prada for some fresh, new Nike sneakers. In the first ever Jordan Women’s collaboration, the Vogue editor-in-chief teamed up with Nike’s Jordan Brand to create two reimagined designs inspired by Wintour’s incredible signature style.

The AJI Zip AWOK is a recasts the retro, high-top shoe in a fierce University Red and a pearly Sail White with red detailing. It’s made with soft, comfortable leather and accented with a bold metallic zipper, which features an “Edited by Vogue” keychain hanging from it. It also comes with Wintour’s iconic AWOK signature inscribed on the sole and tongue.

As editor-in-chief of one of the largest fashion magazines in the world, Wintour must give her approval on hundreds of editorial and creative decisions every week, so she created the shorthand “AWOK,” which stands for “Anna Wintour Okay,” to quickly scribble her seal of approval on all the brilliant ideas that make their way onto her desk.

The second Jordan design, the AJIII SE AWOK, features tweed as the primary material, a nod to her iconic Chanel suits and sunglasses, and a heel with AWOK prominently displayed for all to see that you’re Wintour approved. It comes in both red and black colorways and includes an “Edited by Vogue” keychain.

The AJIII SE AWOK comes out on September 7, and the AJII Zip AWOK is available now. Both styles retail at $220 and come with two suede dust bags. Check out Wintour’s epic announcement video below.