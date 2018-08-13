Videos

Dan’s Corona MonTaco 2018: A Fiesta of Food and Fun in Montauk

Watch our video recap of the exciting Dan's Taste of Summer event.

Kevin Wood August 13, 2018

The second annual Dan’s Corona MonTaco Waterfront Fiesta, held at the new Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club on Saturday, August 4, was loaded with Latin- and Mexican-inspired delights from local and NYC chefs, excellent libations, rocking tunes and more.

Watch our video recap of this season’s final Dan’s Taste of Summer Event.

For a full recap of the evening, check out:

Dan’s Corona MonTaco 2018 Moments – What a Night of Food and Fun!

See photos from the night in our galleries:

Dan’s Corona MonTaco 2018 in Pictures: Gallery 1

Dan’s Corona MonTaco 2018 Photo Gallery 2

Dan’s Corona MonTaco 2018 in Pictures: Gallery 3

Keep up with all Dan’s Taste of Summer events at DansTasteofSummer.com.

