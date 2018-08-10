East End Kids Event Highlights: August 10–15, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events and activities this week, August 10–15. Visit DansPapers.com/Events to find even more things for adults and kids to do.

EDITOR’S PICK

Star Party

August 10, 8:30 p.m.

Montauk Observatory astronomers will set up telescopes under the dark skies at the South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) and give guided tours of the heavens to all who attend. Guests are also free to bring their own telescope or binoculars. This event is fun and educational for the whole family. Rain or clouds cancel. Free.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, montaukobservatory.com

Open Mic Night

August 10, 6:30–9 p.m.

Students in grades 5–12 are invited to showcase their talent at Good Ground Park. All forms of performance are welcomed: acoustic, band, karaoke, spoken word, poetry and comedic acts. Admission is free. Email pstrecker@southamptontownny.gov or call or email ahead to preserve your time slot and showcase the star you are.

Good Ground Park, 9 Squiretown Road, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov

The Art of Wisdom Carnival and Open House

August 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

While preparing for the upcoming school year, come learn about The Art of Wisdom’s Pre-K, toddler, after school and youth programs. Plus, this open house doubles as a carnival, featuring face painting, crafts, music and more. Admission is free.

The Art of Wisdom, 540 Montauk Highway, East Quogue. 631-974-5080, taow.org

Birds of Prey

August 12, 1 p.m.

Meet and learn about the powerful birds of prey rescued from by the Evelyn Alexander Rescue Center. Hawks and owls will be on hand for demonstrations and interactions. Admission is free.

Marders, 120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3700, marders.com

Pizza and Putt Putt

August 15, 5 p.m.

The Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE) is hosting a special night of pizza and Put Putt at the museum. Pizza and a rousing round on the science themed mini golf course followed by the touching story of Lulu is a Rhinoceros read by authors Jason and Allison Flom. Admission is $5 for CMEE members, $20 for non-members.

Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org