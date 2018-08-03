East End Kids Event Highlights: August 4–10, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, August 4–10.

Visit our online events calendar to find even more things for adults and kids to do, at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Dan’s 46th Annual Kite Fly

August 5, 5:30 p.m.

Dan’s Kite Fly is the perfect opportunity for families and kite-flying enthusiasts to enjoy a beautiful summer evening on the beach with live music, face painting and more. Awards will be given to winners in several categories, including Youngest Kite Flyer and Best Homemade Kite. Free.

Sagg Main Beach, 315 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. DansPapers.com/Events/Dans-46th-Kite-Fly

Clamshell Foundation Sandcastle Contest

August 4, 9 a.m.

This fun and exciting sandcastle-building contest is open to all ages and skill levels, from kids to professionals. All proceeds help the Clamshell Foundation support the people, programs and projects of the East End. Up to six people can compete as a group. Registration $10.

Atlantic Avenue Beach, 169 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett. 516-381-7424, clamshellfoundation.org

Camp Shakespeare

August 6–10, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Camp Shakespeare is offering a fun and creative place for campers ages 8–15, to explore his work as well as the art of theatre. Trained theatre educators will lead activities revolving around acting, improvisation, movement and voice as well as arts and crafts for parents to present with pride. Each weeklong session ends in a performance for family and friends. Registration $475–$500.

Hamptons Shakespeare Festival, St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 486 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-0105, hamptons-shakespeare.org

Handwriting Without Tears Camp

August 6–10, 1–3 p.m.

Every parent wants their child to enter kindergarten and first grade fully prepared this September. Now Lyrical Children’s Preschool is offering a camp to help children gain confidence in their early writing skills. This award-winning, multi-sensory approach includes music and many hands on exercises. Admission $150.

Lyrical Children’s Preschool, 4492 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-208-4003, lyricalchildren.com

Farm Fresh Cooking Series

August 7, 4:30 p.m.

Cook up some fun this summer with delicious plant-based dishes from farm fresh produce with W Kids chef Christina Cassel. Children and parents can learn together, taste many enjoyable dishes and leave knowing of useful tips and cooking strategies. Online registration $34–$45.

Wellness Foundation, 375 Main Street, Amagansett, 631-329-2590, wfeh.org