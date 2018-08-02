Hamptons Event Highlights: August 4–6, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this weekend, August 4–6, 2018.

EDITOR’S PICK

Dan’s Corona MonTaco Waterfront Fiesta

August 4, 7:30 p.m.

There’s no better way to savor the summer than by eating a boatload of tacos at the biggest fiesta of season. Experience a culinary celebration like no other featuring top chefs from Manhattan to Montauk serving up tasty twists on delicious Mexican fare paired with cerveza, craft cocktails and more. The fab food, libations and waterfront location are reason enough to get excited, but this year the entertainment hits a new high with host and DJ Hannah Bronfman presented by Mohegan Sun. Eat, drink and shake your groove thang as you watch the sun set at the gorgeous

Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club.

A portion of proceeds from MonTaco benefits The Retreat, an East End organization whose mission is to provide shelter and support for victims of domestic abuse. The fun begins at 7:30 p.m. GA tickets $125. Keep the party going after dark with the exclusive VIP After Party presented by Whispering Angel from 10 p.m.–midnight. VIP tickets $199. Must be 21+ to attend.

Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club, 32 Star Island Road, Montauk. Limited tickets available at DansTasteofSummer.com.

Montauk Depot Gallery Exhibition

August 2–6, noon–5 p.m.

Montauk Artists’ Association members Dianne Marxe, Joann Zambito and Granville Fairchild present unique works of painting, sculpture, photography and other media at the Depot Gallery, located at the Montauk Train Station. The exhibition is free and open to all.

Montauk Train Station, Edgemere Street & Fort Pond Road, Montauk. 631-668-0897, montaukartistsassociation.org

Clamshell Foundation Sandcastle Contest

August 4, 9 a.m.

This fun and exciting sandcastle-building contest is open to all ages and skill levels, from kids to professionals. All proceeds help the Clamshell Foundation support the people, programs and projects of the East End. Up to six people can compete as a group. Registration $10.

Atlantic Avenue Beach, 169 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett. 516-381-7424, clamshellfoundation.org

Walk of Hope + 5K Run to Defeat Depression

August 5, 9 a.m.

Each year, participants come from all over the tri-state area and beyond for a three-mile run/walk around Lake Agawam to raise awareness for the ongoing fight to defeat depression. Proceeds help fund groundbreaking research that will transform the way depression is viewed, diagnosed, treated and prevented.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 212-675-3205, hopefordepression.org

Hamptons Institute: Plastics Pollution

August 6, 7 p.m.

Every minute, a garbage truck full of plastics is dumped in the oceans around the world. Alec Baldwin moderates a panel of experts who review the current situation and enlighten listeners on what can be done to reverse the tide on this increasing threat to local waterways. Tickets $25–$55.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Isaac Mizrahi: Moderate to Severe

August 6, 8 p.m.

Mizrahi performs classics by Charles Aznavour, Blondie and Cole Porter; shares irreverent stories; and re-gifts items he’s picked up from overzealous fans, business associates and gala swag bags. He’ll be joined by his band of jazz musicians, led by pianist Ben Waltzer. Tickets $69–$125.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org