East End Kids Event Highlights: August 25–30, 2018

Enrich your children's lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events and activities this week, August 25–30, 2018.

Full Sturgeon Moon Hike

August 25, 8:30 p.m.

The Native American fishing tribes are given credit for the naming of this moon, since sturgeon were most readily caught during August. A few tribes knew it as the Full Red Moon because, as the moon rises, it appears reddish through any sultry haze. Join Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt and SoFo on this family-friendly, leisurely-paced hike through open-field trails. After the one-hour hike, guests enjoy light refreshments. Free.

South Fork Natural History Museum, Register for Address. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Farmer’s Helper at The Green School

August 26, 10 a.m.–noon

Love animals and the great outdoors? The come explore The Green School’s eco-friendly farm, located on five acres, for a true animal care experience. Learn from our animal educator how to care for animals big and small: horses, pigs, chickens, goats and more. This is a drop-off class.

The Green School, Register for Address, 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Lego Master Builders

August 29, 3:45 p.m.

Have fun with new Legos and even more activities at the John Jermain Memorial Library. Create something amazing with these colorful building blocks of unlimited imagination. Admission is free.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Chess Club

August 29, 5:30 p.m.

Starting August 29, the Southampton Youth Bureau’s chess club will be meeting every Wednesday. Engage in a battle of wits in the age-old test of strategy and calculation, open to grades K-12. No experience needed, all are here to learn and grow. Admission is free.

Flanders Community Center, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

YA Outdoor Games

August 30, 5 p.m.

Get outside and play some games: whiffle ball, kickball, badminton, volleyball, croquet or bring your own.

Stop by YA first. In case of bad weather, indoor games will be available in YA. For high school students. Register online.

East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org