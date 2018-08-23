Hamptons Event Highlights: August 23–26, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this weekend, August 23–26, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Dan’s Papers Literary Prize for Nonfiction Gala Awards Ceremony & Festival

August 23, 4 p.m.

The Dan’s Papers Literary Prize for Nonfiction Gala Awards Ceremony & Festival, widely considered the Oscars of the Hamptons literary scene, presents $10,000, one of the largest nonfiction prizes in the country, to a select few exemplary writers this Thursday night. But that’s not all! The event kicks off with the panel discussion “Fake News vs. Fiction” featuring Emmy winner Joy Behar, author of The Great Gasbag: An A–Z Study Guide to Surviving Trump World, and former U.S. Congressman and Big Guns author Steve Israel. The keynote address will be delivered by Roger Rosenblatt, author of five New York Times Notable Books of the Year and three New York Times bestsellers, including the memoirs Kayak Morning, The Boy Detective and Making Toast.

In addition to the fabulous awards ceremony, where the two Grand Prize winning entries will be read by Behar, this FREE event also features book signings with the event’s speakers and others, a performance by piano maestro Richard Devens, a silent auction benefitting AFTEE (All for the East End) and a complimentary Gala Cocktail Reception with delicious offerings from Union Cantina plus craft beer and wine pourings.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Seating is first come, first seated. Tickets for the book signings and VIP dinner with Dan Rattiner himself are available at DansLitPrize.com.

Montauk to Block Island Paddle Challenge

August 25, 6 a.m.

Push yourself to the limit with this daunting 18-mile, six-hour open ocean paddle from Montauk to Block Island, Rhode Island. Team up with a partner to compete as one of seven two-person relay teams. Each paddler must contribute $1,500 to Paddlers for Humanity in order to participate. Students $750.

Montauk Point Lighthouse, 2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 917-834-3888, p4h.org

Laurie Anderson: All the Things I Lost in the Flood

August 25, 4 p.m.

Directly following the release of her collection of essays, All the Things I Lost in the Flood, Laurie Anderson continues to explore the power and perils of language and storytelling in a presentation that mines the personal archive of her 40-year body of work. Tickets $45–$100.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Box Art Auction

August 25, 4:30 p.m.

Prominent artists from the East End community incorporate either a wine box or a cigar box to create unique, collectible works of art that will be included in silent and live auctions benefitting East End Hospice. During the event, the Spirit of the Community Award will be presented to The Very Reverend Denis C. Brunelle. Tickets $75.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 18 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-288-7080, eeh.org

Gala in the Hamptons

August 25, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy, engage, be entertained and help fund new groundbreaking discoveries in cancer research. Join Mike and Lori Milken for an evening of dining, dancing and fun. Cocktails and dinner are followed by a special performance by Rock and Roll dynamo John Fogerty and surprise musical guests. Tickets $2,500.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, pcf.org

John Hiatt & the Goners

August 26, 8 p.m.

This all-American rocker, respected by all and matched by none, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his critically acclaimed album, Slow Turning in Westhampton. Backed by his rockin’ band and joined by Blues guitar god Sonny Landreth, this is going to be one show you won’t want to miss. Tickets $85–$125.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

The Hampton Classic

August 26–September 2, times vary

One of the largest outdoor horse shows in the country, the week-long schedule features competitions for horses and riders of all ages and abilities, ranging from children’s leadline classes all the way up to the grand prix show that features Olympic veterans from across the globe. Daily admission $10. Sunday Grand Prix tickets $45.

The Hampton Classic Grounds, 240 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-527-3177, hamptonclassic.com