Jimmy Fallon Pays Stranger’s $1,000 Dinner Bill in East Hampton

The ever-smiling Sagaponack resident Jimmy Fallon extended an act of kindness toward fellow patrons of Il Mulino in East Hampton this week. Page Six reported that The Tonight Show host paid a bill over $1,000 for a group of four strangers.

Fallon was allegedly enjoying dinner with his wife Nancy Juvonen, when he approached the group. A source told Page Six Fallon “appreciated how happy the group looked and how they were enjoying each other’s company.” Fallon said their “good vibe” was infectious and happily offered to pay for dinner. The group gave their stunned thanks, and Fallon and Juvonen left the restaurant.

This isn’t the first time Fallon has offered an act of kindness and/or a large sum of money to strangers. In 2016, he donated $10,000 to help the ongoing water crisis in Flint, Michigan. In 2017, he donated $10,000 to Blue Dream, benefitting The Lonely Whale Foundation and the Navy SEAL Museum’s Trident House Charities Program, and he soon followed up with another charitable act in announcing that The Tonight Show would donate $1 million dollars to Hurricane Harvey relief.

A month later, he helped a stranger on a more personal level. While enjoying a Saturday drive with his youngest daughter Frances Cole, Fallon saw Dawn Elyse Warden from Philadelphia, walking in the rain covered in sand, so he stopped to offer her a ride. Warden explained to Page Six, “I told him I didn’t want to get his truck dirty. It was immaculate. He looked at me like I was loco and said, ‘It’s totally fine.’”

One thing that never ceases to make Fallon happy is East End dining. In 2013, he dazzled patrons of the Old Stove Pub in Sagaponack, when he gave a spontaneous performance of fellow Hamptonite Billy Joel’s “Piano Man.” In an episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Jerry Seinfeld and Fallon visited John’s Pancake House in Montauk. He’s also been spotted at the The Montauket, Claudio’s, Fellingham’s and The 1770 House.