North Fork Event Highlights: August 10–12, 2018

Out and about on the North Fork.

Dan's North Fork Team August 10, 2018
Mavis Staples, Photo: Courtesy Suffolk Theater

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, August 10–12.

Mavis Staples
August 10, 8 p.m.

Straight off her tour with Bob Dylan, Staples comes to the East End to perform hits including “I’ll Take You There,” “The Weight,” “Let’s Do It Again” and many more. Don’t miss the chance to hear one of the most iconic voices of a generation. Doors open for drinks and dining at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $69–$89.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Deborah Katz's
Deborah Katz’s “Indigo to Crimson” and Joan Branca’s “Through the Leaves,” Photo: Mike Krasowitz

“Land, Sea & Sky”
August 10–11, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

This exhibition displays the works of artists Deborah Katz and Joan Branca, two brilliant creators who have an appreciation of the natural world but observe it and integrate it into their work on a very personal level. On view through August 24. Free.

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket. 631-751-2676, gallerynorth.org

Helene Stapinski—Five-Finger Discount
August 10, 7 p.m.

Stapinski’s bestselling memoir, Five-Finger Discount: A Crooked Family History, recounts her hardscrabble childhood among family, crooks and nuns in Jersey City with deadpan humor. She will screen a documentary based on the book and talk about her life and work. Free.

Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Havens Farmers Market
August 11, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Support local farmers and craftspeople by shopping their selections of local produce, fish, flowers, herbs, breads, pies, pickles, cheese, chocolates, oils, soaps and so much more on the grounds of the Havens House Museum. This weekly event takes place rain or shine.

Havens House Museum, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Jazz in the Vines: Jeff Lorber Fusion
August 11, 6 p.m.

Trailblazing pianist, composer, producer and bandleader Lorber is a consummate artist who continues to push himself to new heights. Enjoy the masterfully crafted harmonic and melodic sophistication of his music while sipping wine in a peaceful vineyard. GA tickets $45. Front section $55.

Jamesport Vineyard, 1216 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-5256, jamesportwines.com

Creekside Concert with Flatt Lonesome
August 12, 5 p.m.

Sylvester Manor’s end-of-season Creekside Concert series features a performance by Flatt Lonesome. This young group of pickers is deeply rooted in bluegrass music’s historic classics, with an energetic flair for country sounds, progressive jams and soul-stirring gospel music. Gates open at 4 p.m. $35 in advance, $40 at the door.

Sylvester Manor, 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

