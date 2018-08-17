North Fork Event Highlights: August 17–19, 2018

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, August 17–19, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Oceans of Hope Luau

August 17, 7 p.m.

Have a blast at a luau benefitting the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation. Wear festive Hawaiian attire and prepare to party. Tickets are $200 and help the organization preserve and protect the local marine environment through conservation efforts including education and research.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Southold Historical Society Quilt Festival

August 18–19, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Guild members conduct quilting demonstrations and bed turnings of the Society’s collection of antique quilts from the Southold area. Contemporary and antique quilts are on display, with some available for purchase, and Joyce Fischer, certified quilt appraiser, is available to appraise your quilts. One-day admission $10, two-day $15.

Southold Historical Society, 55200 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistoricalsociety.org

Artists of Shelter Island Open Studios Event

August 18–19, noon–5 p.m.

Fourteen artists welcome visitors to their studios. The community is invited to come and enjoy the experience of seeing art in the varied spaces where it’s created. Among the members are photographers, painters, digital artists, sculptors and mixed media artists. Visit the website to download a map of participating art studios. Free.

14 studios across Shelter Island, All addresses on map. artsi.info

Sound of Summer Concert

August 18, 4 p.m.

Strong’s Marine is throwing a waterside concert, and you’re invited. Bring your family and friends to an afternoon of live music from 4–8 p.m. at Strong’s Water Club, located at the base of Mattituck Inlet off the Long Island Sound. Pack a picnic and enjoy the enticing tunes of Beernutz, one of Long Island’s favorite cover bands. Free.

Strong’s Water Club, 2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-4770, strongsmarine.com

Classic Stones Live with the Glimmer Twins

August 18, 8 p.m.

Prepare to be blown away by one of the coolest shows at Suffolk Theater, the ultimate Rolling Stones tribute. Aside from a jaw dropping resemblance to Keith and Mick, what makes the Glimmer Twins unique is their attention to detail when creating spot-on renditions of all of your favorite Rolling Stones classics. Tickets $39—$45.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com