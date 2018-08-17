Dan's North ForkWhat to Do

North Fork Event Highlights: August 17–19, 2018

Out and about on the North Fork.

Dan's North Fork Team August 17, 2018
43848433 - small green sea turtle chelonia mydas
Photo: Magdalena Paluchowska/123RF

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, August 17–19, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
Oceans of Hope Luau
August 17, 7 p.m.

Have a blast at a luau benefitting the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation. Wear festive Hawaiian attire and prepare to party. Tickets are $200 and help the organization preserve and protect the local marine environment through conservation efforts including education and research.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

83043225 - homemade, garment industry, craft concept. macro on a perfectly sewn part of the bedspread for the bed with images of weightless pink carnations twisted into roll
Photo: Dmitry Melnikov/123RF

Southold Historical Society Quilt Festival
August 18–19, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Guild members conduct quilting demonstrations and bed turnings of the Society’s collection of antique quilts from the Southold area. Contemporary and antique quilts are on display, with some available for purchase, and Joyce Fischer, certified quilt appraiser, is available to appraise your quilts. One-day admission $10, two-day $15.

Southold Historical Society, 55200 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistoricalsociety.org

Art by Katherine Hammond
Art by Katherine Hammond

Artists of Shelter Island Open Studios Event
August 18–19, noon–5 p.m.

Fourteen artists welcome visitors to their studios. The community is invited to come and enjoy the experience of seeing art in the varied spaces where it’s created. Among the members are photographers, painters, digital artists, sculptors and mixed media artists. Visit the website to download a map of participating art studios. Free.

14 studios across Shelter Island, All addresses on map. artsi.info

42735847 - picnic with guitar music on grass. summer vacations. selective focus. space for your text.
Photo: Daria Garnik/123RF

Sound of Summer Concert
August 18, 4 p.m.

Strong’s Marine is throwing a waterside concert, and you’re invited. Bring your family and friends to an afternoon of live music from 4–8 p.m. at Strong’s Water Club, located at the base of Mattituck Inlet off the Long Island Sound. Pack a picnic and enjoy the enticing tunes of Beernutz, one of Long Island’s favorite cover bands. Free.

Strong’s Water Club, 2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-4770, strongsmarine.com

27119465 - man playing guitar on a stage. musical concert. close-up view.
Photo: Efired/123RF

Classic Stones Live with the Glimmer Twins
August 18, 8 p.m.

Prepare to be blown away by one of  the coolest shows at Suffolk Theater, the ultimate Rolling Stones tribute. Aside from a jaw dropping resemblance to Keith and Mick, what makes the Glimmer Twins unique is their attention to detail when creating spot-on renditions of all of your favorite Rolling Stones classics. Tickets $39—$45.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

