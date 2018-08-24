North Fork Event Highlights: August 25–27, 2018

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, August 25–27, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Cocktail Party at the Windmill

August 25, 6 p.m.

Shelter Island’s 18 Bay Restaurant will provide an inspired array of passed hors d’oeuvres showcasing the freshest of offerings from local markets. The Rolling in Dough Bar Carts will join Croteaux Vineyards Rosé Truck to complement the food as well as the delicious bites of the King Andrew Cheese Wagon. Tickets $125.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm Windmill Field, 21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Country Fair and Craft Show

August 25–26, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Come celebrate the folk arts and agricultural traditions of the community in a true old-fashioned country fair atmosphere. Hallockville’s biggest fundraiser of the year features over 50 vendors, craft demonstrations, guided museum tours and children’s activities. For the safety of the animals, no dogs allowed. Tickets $8, kids $5.

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

Shelter Island Green Expo

August 25, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Learn about a wide array of environmental organizations including the Peconic Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy, Peconic Estuary Program, Defend H2O, Group for the East End and more. Get up close to animals presented by the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, and be sure to visit the annual street fair across the street. Free admission.

American Legion Hall, 281, School Street, Shelter Island. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Jazz in the Vines: David Benoit & Marc Antoine

August 25, 7 p.m.

Benoit and Antoine have scored more than 25 #1 Smooth Jazz radio hits, sold over two million albums and toured the world for more than 20 years. Their new album together, So Nice, is a perfect blending of these great artists’ instrumental styles. Doors open at 6 p.m. GA $50, up-front seating $60.

Jamesport Vineyards, 1216 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-5256, jamesportwines.com

Taj Mahal Trio

August 25, 8 p.m.

Three-time Grammy-winner and Blues Hall of Fame legend Taj Mahal hits the East End this weekend. One of Blues’ all-time greatest voices and guitarists, Mahal is known for songs such as “Statesboro Blues,” “Fishin’ Blues” and “Little Red Hen.” Bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $62–$79.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Dances in the Park: Gene Casey & The Lone Sharks

August 27, 7:30 p.m.

Greenport Village’s annual summer concert series comes to an epic conclusion with Dan’s Best of the Best Local Band, Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks. Experience the Roots rock and Swing music of these local legends while dancing under the stars. Remember to bring a blanket, chair and your dancing shoes. Free.

Mitchell Park, 115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-765-1409, greenportvillage.com