East End Kids Event Highlights: September 15–20, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events and activities this week, September 15–20, 2018. Visit DansPapers.com/Events to find even more things for adults and kids to do.

EDITOR’S PICK

Tie-Dye with a Twist—Nature Walk and T-Shirt Printing

September 15, 10 a.m.

Join the South fork Natural History Museum for a nature walk through Vineyard Field and collect whatever leaves and flowers catch your eye. Learn about the native plants found here on Long Island while making an all-natural tie-dye masterpiece. Bring a T-shirt or purchase one for $10. The material fee is $5, and reservations are required. $15, kids $10. Registration fee includes admission to the museum on the day of the event.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Big Truck Day

September 15, 10 a.m.

Come to the Children’s museum of the East End to learn, explore and interact with the massive machines that keep life on the East End moving. Emergency and construction vehicles, farming machines and more will be on site along with the professionals who drive them. Pre-registration is encouraged. Admission is $15 per person, and free for museum members.

Children’s Museum of the East, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Graphic Novel Club

September 15, 12:30 p.m.

Children in grades 4–6 can discuss the search for connecting to one’s ancestors, with Pashmina. Order your copy at the children’s desk and finish the book before the group meets. Snacks will be provided. Admission is free, but registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor, 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Wednesday Films: Age of Innocence

September 19, 1 p.m.

The John Jermain Memorial Library continues to explore their great film collection. Next up is the showing of Age of Innocence. Bring your own snacks and lunches. Admission is free.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor, 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Free Play Thursdays

September 20, 4–6 p.m.

Children in grades K–4 are invited to participate in arts and crafts, board games, ping pong, air hockey, video games and more. Admission is free, so come on down and make some new friends.

The Southampton Youth Bureau, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders.

631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau