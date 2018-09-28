Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events and activities this week, September 29–October 4, 2018. Visit DansPapers.com/Events to find even more things for adults and kids to do.

EDITOR’S PICK

Pumpkin Festival at Harbes Family Farm & Vineyard

September 29–30, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Celebrate the opening of the Barnyard Pumpkin Patch, with a two-day festival devoted to all things fall. The event features free donut-eating contests for children 12 and under, pumpkin rolling competitions, potato sack races, tug-of-war and scarecrow dress-up relay. Families can also enjoy the eight-acre Harbes Barnyard Adventure, which includes pig races, a sports zone and other fun activities for kids of all ages.

Guests can take a singing hayride through the 100-acre farm, or enjoy free live music in the courtyard, featuring Steve Lake on Saturday and Charles Woodcheke on Sunday. Adults can make full use of the Harbes Wine Barn, where tastings are plentiful. Admission to the main event is free, but there is a fee for singing hayrides and the Barnyard Adventure.

Harbes Family Farm and Vineyard, 715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. harbesfamilyfarm.com

Family Fall Festival & Scarecrow Contest

September 29–30, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

The whole family can spend the day exploring vendors’ wares, tasty food, face painting, a bounce house, a pumpkin patch, a majestic carousel and more. While celebrating the changing of the seasons, be sure to vote for your favorite scarecrow, lovingly decorated by members of the local community. Admission is free.

The Shoppes at East Wind 5720 Route 25A, Wading River. eastwindlongisland.com/shoppes

Little Red Riding Hood

September 29, 11 a.m.

It’s the classic fairytale—with a twist! Goat On a Boat Puppet Theater is working with the Sag Harbor American Music Festival to present what happens Porqoui the Pig ends up in the wrong fairy tale and meets Little Red. Come and find out what happens. Admission is free. Seating is limited.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Studio 655 Music & Arts

October 3, 4—6 p.m.

Grades 5–12 are invited to create and record music, attend paint nights, participate in weekly crafts and more! Free.

Southampton Youth Bureau, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Free Play Thursdays

October 4, 4—6 pm.

Grades K–4 are invited to participate in arts and crafts, play board games, ping pong, air hockey, video games and more.

Southampton Youth Bureau, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau