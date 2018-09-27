Hamptons Event Highlights: September 27–30, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this weekend, September 27–30, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons

September 28–30, times vary

The annual festival returns to Hampton Bays with a kick-off party on Friday night at 6:30 p.m., featuring the Nitework Band. Tickets to the party are $10. The fun continues through the weekend with live entertainment, fireworks by Grucci, midway rides, Fiat raffle, vendors, Italian delicacies, various food-eating contests and more.

Hampton Bays Train Station, Behind the cinema at 119 West Montauk Highway. sangennarofeastofthehamptons.com

Sag Harbor American Music Festival

September 27–30, times vary

Celebrate the coming of fall with A Celebration of Sly and The Family Stone at Bay Street Theater on Thursday and Dan Tyminski at Old Whalers’ Church on Friday. Each concert begins at 8 p.m. and requires a ticket of $30. The fun continues on Saturday and Sunday with free live music at many well-known Sag Harbor establishments.

Sag Harbor Village, Various locations. sagharbormusic.org

Shut Up and Laugh!

September 28, 8 p.m.

Anita Boyer and Kasia Klimiuk have been bringing comedy gold to the East End for the past eight years with the award-winning theater group Our Fabulous Variety Show. Now, for the first time, they’re presenting a showcase of their own comedy, featuring improv, sketches, monologues and special guests Kristen Lee Curcie and Joe Pallister. Tickets $10.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Hamptons Marathon & Half

September 29, 8 a.m.

The Hamptons Marathon course covers some of the most beautiful terrain on the East End, winding through wooded roads and past gorgeous beaches on a generally flat course. Both the full marathon, a Boston qualifier, and the half begin and end at Southampton Intermediate School. Spectators welcome. Marathon registration $125, half $110.

Southampton Intermediate School, 70 Leland Lane, Southampton. runthehamptons.com

Classic & Sports Car Rally

August 29, 9:15 a.m.

This is a timed, fun rally—one in which your odometer, speedometer and ability to follow devious clues are paramount. Classic, muscle and sports cars will be on display at the awards ceremony and lunch reception. Proceeds benefit Alternatives for Children’s programs and services for children with disabilities. Registration $185.

Alternatives for Children, 168 Hill Street, Southampton. alternatives4children.org

Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks Concert

September 29, 8 p.m.

Join Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks in celebrating 30 years of rhythm and twang with an epic rock and roll dance party. This Dan’s Papers Best of the Best Hall of Fame band is sure to make this anniversary concert a night to remember. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to party with a local legend. Tickets $25.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org