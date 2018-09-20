Hamptons Event Highlights: September 21–23, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this weekend, September 21–23, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

“The 725 Group Art Exhibition” Opening Reception

September 21, 6 p.m.

Sag Harbor maintains a rich artistic history, and the Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum intends to honor that with the revival of a cherished exhibition. The “725” moniker alludes to the annual community art show, created by artist Lucia Haile and late owners of the former Goat Alley Gallery Elinor and Robert McDade, that was open to all artists with a 725 Sag Harbor telephone exchange before the gallery’s closing.

The insightful, new exhibition, curated by Michael A. Butler, showcases the Sag Harbor artists of today, who work in all manner of media and disciplines and portray a wide range of subject matter in diverse styles. The exhibition, the last of the 2018 season, runs through October 31.

The Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0770, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

EHTPS Hike

September 22, 10 a.m.—1 p.m.

Join the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society for a six-mile hike along Fresh Pond, Paumanok Path, Bell Estate and Barnes Landing. Hikers will get their feet wet as they wade across narrow Fresh Pond inlet toward the end of the hike, so they should plan to remove footwear and cuff their trousers. Don’t forget to pack water. Free.

Fresh Pond Park, 266 Fresh Pond Road, Amagansett. 631-267-3024, ehtps.org

Montauk Historical Society Craft Fair

September 22–23, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Founded in 1971 and returning for its 47th year, the Montauk Historical Society’s annual Craft Fair takes place this weekend on the grounds of the Second House Museum, Montauk’s oldest structure. Artisans from all across the East Coast come to Montauk to show off their latest crafts and offer their work for sale. Free admission.

Second House Museum, 12 Second House Road, Montauk. 631-804-8957, montaukhistoricalsociety.org

HeavenSent Gospel

September 22, 3 p.m.

HeavenSent is a Long Island gospel group that has performed their music for Radio One–One Love Gospel Cruise, the New Artist Showcase hosted by Liz Black and the Gospel Music Workshop of America Conference in Brooklyn. With a unique quartet theme mixed with a contemporary sound, they appeal to a wide range of audiences. Tickets $10.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Don Giovanni in New York

September 22, 8 p.m.

Presented in collaboration with Divaria Productions, this unique historically based production re-enacts events leading up to New York’s first Italian opera. Blending selections from the music of Don Giovanni with an original script, the show tells the story of Italians’ important contribution to New York culture and the arts. Tickets $25–$50.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Tour of the Hamptons 2018

September 23, 7 a.m.

The bike tour starts in Southampton and travels to Montauk before returning to Southampton. A portion of proceeds benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Suffolk County; scholarships for local high schools; and the Massapequa Park Bicycle Club Bikes-for-Kids holiday program. Bring gently used clothes to donate. Registration $45.

Southampton High School, 141 Narrow Lane, Southampton. massparkbikeclub.org