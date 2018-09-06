Hamptons Event Highlights: September 6–11, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this weekend, September 6–11, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Sag Harborfest

September 7–9, times vary

Harborfest is a weekend-long block party celebrating the music, shops, history and community of Sag Harbor. The fun begins with a Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks concert at Breakwater Yacht Club and continues with a Main Street sidewalk sale, arts and crafts fair, clam chowder contest, classic boat display, flyboard demonstrations, concerts on the Long Wharf, kids activities and the annual whaleboat races. This event is free and fun for the whole family. Check out the full schedule here.

Sag Harbor’s Main Street, Long Wharf, Windmill Beach and other locations. sagharborchamber.com

Labor Day Art Show Closing Weekend

September 6–9, noon

The Southampton Artists Association concludes its special Labor Day exhibition at the Levitas Center for the Arts at the Southampton Cultural Center with a closing reception on September 7 from 4–6 p.m. The last day to see all of the exquisite oils, acrylics, watercolors, sculptures and photography on view is September 9. Free.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

SoFo Cleans the Beach

September 8, 8 a.m.

Join the South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) in their effort to protect East End marine life by clearing a local beach of litter. This monthly community event allows SoFo to tally the most common types of trash found and knowledgeably advocate the community to avoid such materials. Free and open to all ages.

Amagansett, Register for address. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Late Summer Cocktail Party

September 8, 5:30 P.m.

Enjoy sumptuous hors d’oeuvres with an open bar and dancing to celebrate the end of summer on the lawn of Rogers Mansion. Proceeds support the Southampton History Museum’s education programs. Festive attire is encouraged. The event is hosted by Peter L. Hallock and Marge Sullivan in honor of Mayor Michael Irving. Tickets $80, young adults $45.

Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

HT2FF Screening: Modern Tide

September 8, 6 p.m.

Modern Tide: Midcentury Architecture on Long Island explores the work of the region’s best postwar architects and designers, including Albert Fey, Frank Lloyd Wright, Marcel Breuer, Andrew Geller, Philip Johnson, Charles Gwathmey and others. The free Hamptons Take 2 Doc Fest screening includes a Q&A with architect Bill Chaleff.

Amagansett Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, ht2ff.com

Good Noise Concert

September 8, 10 p.m.

Good Noise is quickly establishing themselves as a premier name in the music scene, taking great pride in being one of the youngest, most versatile and energetic bands in the tri-state area. With an extensive and ever-growing song list containing modern-day hits and classics from yesteryear, they’re sure to have something for everyone. Tickets $20. Patrons must be 21+.

The Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Art in Focus: An Art-World Mystery Lecture

September 11, 7 p.m.

Helen Harrison, director of the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center and former New York Times art critic, discusses her new novel, An Accidental Corpse. The tome re-imagines Jackson Pollock’s death in 1956 as a murder mystery set in East Hampton. The talk is followed by a book signing. Free, but registration is required.

Stony Brook Southampton Campus, 239 Montauk Highway, Southampton. 631-632-5170, library.stonybrook.edu