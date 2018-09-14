Dan's North ForkWhat to Do

North Fork Event Highlights: September 15–17, 2018

Out and about on the North Fork.

Hamptons Living Team September 14, 2018
Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, September 15–17, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
Game Fish Tournament Observers Training
September 15, 9 a.m.

The half-day session teaches observer responsibilities, billfish identification and the International Game Fish Association’s angling rules. The class includes a training manual, two DVDs, International Game Fish Tournament Observers membership through 2019 and more. Complete the course and fish with the best crews in the world. Registration $250. 

Strong’s Water Club & Marina, 2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-4739, strongsmarine.com

15th Annual Long Island Garlic Festival
September 15–16, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Long Island’s only garlic festival is a two-day celebration of the wonders of “Garliciana,” with vendors featuring a wide variety of garlic inspired foods, crafts, music and cloves to eat and plant. Festivities include a gardening workshop, Iron Chef competition, cooking demo and garlic eating contest followed by a stinky breath competition. Admission $5.

Garden of Eve Organic Farm & Market, 4558 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Art by Max Moran, Photo: Courtesy William Ris Gallery
Max Moran’s Illuminations Reception
September 15, 4 p.m.

The Illuminations exhibition kicks off William Ris Gallery’s Fall 2018 season, and features works by the gallery’s neighbor, Max Moran. This marks Moran’s 16th solo exhibition on the North Fork to date as he unveils his new line of cloudscape paintings, which explore cloud stacking. His paintings remain on view through October 14. Free.

William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

“Abby” by Erin Collier, Photo: Courtesy Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

Salty Roots Reception
September 15, 7 p.m.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company hosts, the opening reception for its latest exhibition, Salty Roots, which showcases the artwork of Erin Collier. Working with pastels, Collier creates lush, vibrant scenes depicting the East End beaches from her youth. The exhibition is on view through November 18. Free, with craft beer tastings available.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company, 234 Carpenter Street, Greenport. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com 

Just Imagine Music of John Lennon
September 16, 7:30 p.m.

Get ready for a live, multimedia concert about legenendary Beatle John Lennon’s life and career. Starring look-a-like cover artist Tim Piper and band Working Class Hero, Just Imagine intertwines Lennon’s songs with the inspirations behind them to create a unique storytelling experience. Bar and restaurant open at 6 p.m. Tickets $45–$49.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Poster for
Poster for “Love, Gilda,” Photo: Courtesy Port Jeff Doc Series

Love, Gilda Screening and Q&A
September 17, 7 p.m.

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series fall season kicks off with Love, Gilda. The film explores Saturday Night Live actress Gilda Radner’s life beyond the small screen, including her struggles with fame and relationships, as well as her battle with ovarian cancer. The Q&A features the film’s producers, Bronwyn Berry and Carolyn Hepburn. Tickets $8, season pass $46.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. portjeffdocumentaryseries.com

