North Fork Event Highlights: September 21–23, 2018

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, September 21–23, 2018.

EDITOR’S PICK

Greenport Maritime Festival

September 21–23, times vary

Kick off the weekend at the Land and Sea Gala at the Greenport Yacht and Shipbuilding Co. Enjoy local food, beverages, dancing and an auction. On Saturday and Sunday, join in the weekend-long celebration of local maritime heritage to benefit East End Seaport Museum & Marine Foundation. Friday gala tickets $125. Admission to the festival is free.

Village of Greenport, Front and Main Streets. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

“Against the Wind” Exhibition

September 21–23, noon–5 p.m.

This stunning art exhibition presents eight artists connected by their intense passion and reflections on nature, while also expressing the current underlying fragility of our environment. Get lost in the works of Yoon Cho, Larry Dobens, Karen Fitzgerald, Isabelle Haran-Leonardi, Michael Paul Johnson, Marla Lipkin, Scott McIntire and Anne Seelbach through September 30.

Art Sites Gallery, 651 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-591-2401

Long Island Fresh Hop Festival

September 22, 12:30–4 p.m.

To celebrate all the good fortune of the harvest, winemakers created the world famous Beaujolais Nouveau. American brewers have put a twist on that age-old tradition, and the experiment created a new craze in the beer world—wet/fresh hop ale. Listen to live music, chuck pumpkins and sample all the best local hops, seasonal brews, pumpkin beers and more. Tickets $45.

LI Hops at Jamesport Farm Brewery, 5873 Sound Avenue, Northville. lifreshhopfestival.com

George Barry at Pugliese Vineyards

September 22, 1–5 p.m.

Musician George Barry performs alongside his brother Kevin at the beautiful Pugliese Vineyards while guests enjoy the wide selection of exquisite wines sold there. They play everything from the 1970s to today with acoustic charm and exuberant energy. Feel free to request songs from The Beatles, Jimmy Buffett, Bon Jovi and many other acts; the Barrys know them all. Free.

Pugliese Vineyards, 34515 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-4057, georgebarry.net

21st Annual September Benefit

September 22, 6:30 p.m.

Operation International, a nonprofit medical mission based in Southampton, holds its annual benefit, featuring dancing under the stars with That Motown Band, auctions and dinner by East End Events Catering and CJ’s American Grill. All proceeds help improve living conditions at the Rakai Infant and Elementary School Orphanage in Uganda. Tickets $125.

Laurel Lake Vineyards, 3165 Main Road, Laurel. operationinternational.org

5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness

September 23, 9 a.m.–noon

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition holds its 20th anniversary breast cancer awareness walk this Sunday. Participants can pre-register online or by phone, or they can register from 7:30–8:45 a.m. the morning of the event, during which a continental breakfast is served and raffle tickets can be purchased. Registration $30.

Tanger Outlet Center, 200 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead. 631-208-8889, nycharities.org