North Fork Event Highlights: September 6–8, 2018

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, September 7–8, 2018.

EDITOR’S PICK

Greenport Gallery Walk

September 7, 6 p.m.

This self-guided tour of nine Greenport Village art galleries recurs on the first Friday of every month through December. It celebrates a wide variety of works, such as the above painting, Dancing Water, on display at Nova Constellatio Gallery. Refreshments will be available as visitors talk with artists displaying works. A map of the studios can be found on the Village website. Free.

Greenport’s Main, South, Carpenter and Front Streets. greenportvillage.com

North Fork TV Festival

September 6–8, times vary



The North Fork TV Festival, returning to Greenport for its third year, is a three-day celebration of independent scripted television. Centered in the historic Greenport Theatre, this year’s festival includes an actors panel, conversation with The Sopranos star Aida Turturro and lots more.

Greenport Theatre, 211 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-8600, greenporttheater.com

Heart by Heart Concert

September 7, 8 p.m.

Rock out at this epic concert featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends and original members of Heart—Steve Fossen and Mike Derosie. Having the duo on stage gives Heart by Heart an authenticity that no Heart tribute band can match. Ticket options for this event include, row seating and cabaret seating. The bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $39–$49.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Great Peconic Race

September 8, 8:30 a.m.

The fifth annual Great Peconic Race is one of the East Coast’s premier paddle races for elite, intermediate and novice paddlers. The race includes a 19-mile course that circumnavigates Shelter Island, a 9-mile course, Paddle Diva’s “Diva 3-Mile” course and a special 500-yard kids sprint race at Wades Beach. Registration is at 7 a.m.

Wades Beach, 114 South Midway Road, Shelter Island. greatpeconicrace.com

A Place in Pictures Guided House Tour

September 8, noon

The 2018 exhibition, A Place in Pictures, showcases photographs and paintings from the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm Collection and illustrates the use of images to portray life at Sylvester Manor during the time of the Horsford family in the 19th century through the 20th century when Alice and Andrew Fiske lived at the manor. Tickets $25.

Sylvester Manor, 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Sol y Sombra Spanish Dance Performance

September 8, 4 p.m.

Enjoy a free performance of live Flamenco and Argentine Tango and Milonga by professional Spanish dance company Sol y Sombra. Stay after the performance for a special Bachata (Dominican dance style) class. Bring chairs or a blanket for a comfortable viewing experience. Join the community for this exciting afternoon.

Mitchell Park, 115 Front Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

Stomp Party

September 9, 2 p.m.

Get your feet wet and get some grape skin between your toes at the 7th Annual Stomp Party. Enjoy live music, food and bicycle rentals around the farm. The event includes a bottle of wine per person and catering by Lombardi’s Love Lane Market. VIP tickets ($105) grant admission at 1 p.m. and include access inside the Entenmann Residence. GA $75, kids $20.

Martha Clara Vineyards, 6025 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-0075, marthaclaravineyards.com