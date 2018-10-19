East End Kids Event Highlights: October 20–21, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events and activities this week, October 20–21, 2018. Visit DansPapers.com/Events to find even more things for adults and kids to do.

EDITOR’S PICK

Saturday Camp

October 20, 9 a.m.–noon

Campers enjoy a morning on the farm, feeding furry friends and playing on a playground made with recycled materials. They’ll learn about sustainable living, farm animals and nature’s cycle, while taking part in a fun, themed activity. This is a drop-off class that requires pre-registration.

Green School, (Register for address), Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

SoFo’s Young Birder’s Club

October 20, 10 a.m.

The South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) hosts its Young Birder’s Club on the third Saturday of every month. Led by Miles Todaro, Frank Quevedo and Barbara Blaisdell, it focuses on birding on Long Island, as the area has many great habitats that are home to a wide variety of species. Binoculars will be made available, but bring your own if you have them.

(Register for address). 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Homegrown Family Fair

October 20, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Join the East End Birth Network, Inc. for a day of family fun and activities. The festivities include face-painting, kids crafts, vendors, yoga, a raffle and live music by Lucy Caracappa. This free event takes place rain or shine.

Hayground School,151 Mitchells Lane, Bridgehampton. eastendbirthnetwork.org/fair

Halloween Paint Fun

October 20, 11 a.m.

Families can get into the spooky holiday spirit with a Mannix Studio of Art painting class that’s fun for all ages. Paint a scarecrow with easy-to-follow instructions ideal for anyone age six to 106. At the end of the night, every participant will go home with their scarecrow painting and a pumpkin to carve or paint at home. Registration $35.

Madoo Conservancy, 618 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio

ARF’s Halloween Pawty

October 21, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Bring the whole family—including the furry ones— to the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons Adoption Center for tricks and treats, as well as adoptable cats and dogs. Take a walk along haunted trails, enter contests and make lasting memories as you watch your kids and pets enjoy exciting games and activities. Free admission.

ARF Adoption Center, 124 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott. 631-537-0400 ext. 203, arfhamptons.org