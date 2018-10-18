Hamptons Event Highlights: October 18–21, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this weekend, October 18–21, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Meat Loaf’s Neverland Band

October 21, 8 p.m.

Head to the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center to experience the iconic Bat Out of Hell album and other hit songs performed brilliantly by The Neverland Band, made up of world-class Meat Loaf alumni, and American Idol-winner Caleb Johnson. Johnson sings unique renditions of the legendary singer’s discography while staying true to the essence of its original delivery. Tickets $49.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Handler & Umbach: Sweet Things

October 18–November 4, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Janet Lehr Fine Art’s latest exhibition, Sweet Things, displays new works by Adam Handler and Adam Umbach. This exhibition demonstrates a true ripening of their aesthetic abilities with clear expressions of their ongoing maturity and artistic harmonies, as seen in Umbach’s Blue Bow pictured above. The art show runs through November 4. Free admission.

Janet Lehr Fine Art, 68 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-324-3303, janetlehrfineart.com

Salon Series: Pianist Nadejda Vlaeva

October 19, 6 p.m.

Vlaeva has performed many solo recitals and appeared with prestigious orchestras throughout Europe, Asia and North America. She has been invited to numerous music festivals, including the Bortkiewicz Festival in Ukraine, Husum Rarities of Piano Music Festival in Germany, the Chopin Festival in Kosovo and the Evmelia Festival in Greece. Tickets to the Parrish Art Museum salon are $25.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

The Red Badge of Courage

October 19–November 4, Times vary

See the New York premiere of Virginia playwright Catherine Bush’s adaptation of Stephen Crane’s novel The Red Badge of Courage. The Civil War classic is brought to life by Boots on the Ground Theater every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and every Sunday at 2:30 p.m. through November 4. Tickets are $25, $12 for students under 16. Dinner theater packages are available for $69.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Yacht Rock Meets Soul

October 19, 8 p.m.

Enjoy the music of Steely Dan and Stevie Wonder at Patchogue Theatre, brought to you by top cover bands FM: A Steely Dan Tribute and Sir Duke. FM leaves audiences spellbound with masterful recreations performed on 12 instruments. Fronted by world-famous vocalist Tom Bowes, Sir Duke lifts the level of the tribute band genre to something absolutely unforgettable. Tickets $25–$55.

Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue. 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org