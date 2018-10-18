Shopping & Style

Shop ‘Til You Drop: Fall Shopping for Your East End Home

Whatever you need to make your house a home, the Hamptons and North Fork have you covered.

Hamptons Living Team October 18, 2018
Autumnal decorations for the fall holidays
Photo: iStock

Fall is the best time of year on the East End. There. We said it. Sure the pool is closing and the sun is going to bed a little earlier, but things are just heating up inside Hamptons homes, what with all the harvesting, redecorating and entertaining.

Speaking of heating—and solutions—Suburban Propane will pick up your pool tray, as well as cap your propane gas line, clean the burner tray and store it until Memorial Day of next year starting at $279. 233 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0930, suburbanpropane.comParaco can also help, with a special deal for $100 in free propane (use promo code CHANGE). 44 Kroemer Avenue, Riverhead800-942-0602, paracogas.comUnited Metro Energy will deliver fuel oil, gasoline, diesel and bio fuel 24/7 from their own terminal and tanks. 801 Scott Avenue, Calverton. 888-246-4328, unitedmetroenergy.com

The new Home Sense store opened in Riverhead on Thursday, October 11. You know there are opening deals to be had and a wide selection of goods for the home—and for you! 1750 Old Country Road, Riverhead. 631-727-5281, us.homesense.com

Did you know that the The Carpetman does flooring? Oh yeah, and at competitive rates. When you need new flooring, why not call your trusted source for carpet? They’ve been expertly installing carpet for decades. For that same attention to detail, visit 633 County Road 39, Southampton or call 631-283-0885. thecarpetmanofthehamptons.com

Hildreth’s, America’s oldest department store, has a lot of NEW stuff! Autumnal tabletop, anyone? How about changing up your furniture indoors and out? You know you need some candles and it’s always fun to take a look around their beautiful stores… 51 Main Street, Southampton. 800-462-1842, hildreths.com

Get a designer rug at a reasonable price with Sisal Rugs Wholesale. They’ll even come to you with their Shop at Home program. Sisal Rugs Wholesale has area rugs and stair runners, with custom shapes and sizes available. 101 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-704-0601, facebook.com/sisal-rugs-wholesale

