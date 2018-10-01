Dig In to North Fork Dinner Specials and Prix Fixe Menus this Fall

Taste all the North Fork has to offer, from delectable seafood to Oktoberfest favorites. Check out these special deals and prix fixe options and join us in toasting another delicious season!

Claudio’s (631-477-0627, claudios.com) will be celebrating Oktoberfest September 28 through October 7, beginning at 11:30 a.m. They will have special pricing on local and imported Oktoberfest brews as well as sausages, Wiener schnitzel and more. 111 Main Street, Greenport.

Preston House (631-775-1550, theprestonhouseandhotel.com) will have a special wine dinner featuring Raphael Vineyard and Winery on October 4. Executive Chef Matthew Boudreau will prepare a special pairing menu. And call for the details of their brand new fall prix fixe menu. 428 East Main Street, Riverhead.

Long Island Restaurant Week (longislandrestaurantweek.com) begins on Monday, November 5 and ends on Saturday, November 10. Participating restaurants offer a $29.95 three-course prix fixe all night every night they are open from Sunday to Sunday, except Saturday, when it is offered until 7 p.m. Participating North Fork restaurants include Bistro 72 in Riverhead, the Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow, the Jamesport Manor Inn in Jamesport and La Plage in Wading River, among others.

aMano (631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.com) has a weekly Pasta Night every Monday for $24.95 per person. This includes salad, choice of penne, orecchiette, spaghetti and meatballs or pasta di giorno and vanilla bean almond biscotti for dessert. 13550 Main Road, Mattituck.

Noah’s (631-477-6720, chefnoahs.com) has a special Happy Hour menu, with small plates, seafood, cheeses, and local BBQ duck. Noah’s is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and offers brunch on the weekend. 136 Front Street, Greenport.

North Fork Table & Inn (631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com) has a three-course prix fixe for $75, five-course tasting menu for $125, and a lunch tasting of five courses for $65. 57225 Main Road, Southold.

Main Road Biscuit Co. (631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com) is open for supper every Friday and Saturday from 5–9 p.m. and Sunday from 4–6 p.m. Their supper menu includes Marissa’s Mac-&-Cheese, with aged cheddar and gruyere béchamel, with your choice of bacon, shrimp and crab or lobster; Main Road Fried Chicken with cheddar cheese steel-cut grits; chicken and waffles; salmon; steak and potatoes and more. Main Road Biscuit Co. is also open for breakfast and lunch. 1601 Main Road, Jamesport.

Greenport Harbor Brewery (631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com) has a new executive chef, Greg Ling. Check out his Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich, Black Duck Porter Braised Short Ribs and more. 42155 Main Road, Peconic.