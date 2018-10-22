The Taste @ Port Jefferson 2018 in Pictures

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and Media Sponsor Dan’s Papers hosted the 11th Annual Taste @ Port Jefferson—the ultimate celebration of the culinary culture that has made this historic maritime village a true dining destination—on Saturday, October 21, 2018.

More than 39 restaurants and local purveyors served a packed house inside the beautiful Village Center and beneath the big tent at Harborfront Park, overlooking the Port Jefferson waterfront, with a steady stream of delicious tastings and libations while the 1 Step Ahead Band provided musical entertainment. Guests danced the night away and enjoyed good food, drink and cheer.

A silent auction filled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, signed memorabilia and more benefited local charities, and BNB offered a special VIP Lounge experience, with unique music and tastings not available to other guests. This year’s event also honored St. Charles Hospital Executive Chef Thomas Mulzoff for his good work, service and culinary chops.