The Taste @ Port Jefferson 2018 in Pictures

A night of food, fun, music and dancing offered a great time for all.

Barbara Lassen

    Port Jefferson Village Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Port Jefferson Village Center

    The lovely Port Jefferson waterfront

    Barbara Lassen
    The lovely Port Jefferson waterfront

    Dancing to 1 Step Ahead

    Barbara Lassen
    Dancing to 1 Step Ahead

    Dancing to 1 Step Ahead

    Barbara Lassen
    Dancing to 1 Step Ahead

    Dancing to 1 Step Ahead

    Barbara Lassen
    Dancing to 1 Step Ahead
    Barbara Lassen

    Guests danced the night away listening to the sounds of the 1 Step Ahead Band

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests danced the night away listening to the sounds of the 1 Step Ahead Band

    Guests danced the night away listening to the sounds of the 1 Step Ahead Band

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests danced the night away listening to the sounds of the 1 Step Ahead Band

    Dancing to 1 Step Ahead

    Barbara Lassen
    Dancing to 1 Step Ahead

    Guests danced the night away listening to the sounds of the 1 Step Ahead Band

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests danced the night away listening to the sounds of the 1 Step Ahead Band

    Kilwin's of Port Jefferson served delectable apple pie ice cream in tasty mini waffle cups

    Barbara Lassen
    Kilwin's of Port Jefferson served delectable apple pie ice cream in tasty mini waffle cups

    Stephanie and Michael Biondi, owner of TGIF Party Rentals

    Barbara Lassen
    Stephanie and Michael Biondi, owner of TGIF Party Rentals

    The talented 1 Step Ahead Band kept guests dancing throughout the night with their soulful voices and high energy level

    Barbara Lassen
    The talented 1 Step Ahead Band kept guests dancing throughout the night with their soulful voices and high energy level

    Stephanie Nelson and Mario Cabrera

    Barbara Lassen
    Stephanie Nelson and Mario Cabrera

    Fenelon Landscapes designed gorgeous floral décor that brought the colors of fall into the venue

    Barbara Lassen
    Fenelon Landscapes designed gorgeous floral dÃ©cor that brought the colors of fall into the venue

    Friends enjoyed the evening

    Barbara Lassen
    Friends enjoyed the evening

    Athanasia Lanio and James Capurso

    Barbara Lassen
    Athanasia Lanio and James Capurso

    Ken Kronke, Barbara Ransome, Chris Sandstrom

    Barbara Lassen
    Ken Kronke, Barbara Ransome, Chris Sandstrom

    Union Cantina Executive Chef Scott Kampf dished out delicious food in the VIP lounge and event tent area

    Barbara Lassen
    Union Cantina Executive Chef Scott Kampf dished out delicious food in the VIP lounge and event tent area

    Ashley Manfredi, Linda Concha, Andrea Clancy, artist John Clancy of Pet Portraits

    Barbara Lassen
    Ashley Manfredi, Linda Concha, Andrea Clancy, artist John Clancy of Pet Portraits

    James Luciano and Brandon Chykirda of PJ Lobster House

    Barbara Lassen
    James Luciano and Brandon Chykirda of PJ Lobster House

    Jacob Hinte of Uncle Giuseppe's

    Barbara Lassen
    Jacob Hinte of Uncle Giuseppe's

    Fresh and delicious tastes from PJ Lobster House

    Barbara Lassen
    Fresh and delicious tastes from PJ Lobster House

    Restauranteur Ian Duke proudly presented savory tastings from his restaurant Union Cantina

    Barbara Lassen
    Restauranteur Ian Duke proudly presented savory tastings from his restaurant Union Cantina

    Sarah Abbas, Dana Holybytska of Local's Cafe

    Barbara Lassen
    Sarah Abbas, Dana Holybytska of Local's Cafe

    Al and Kathy Taveira of BNB with BNB President and CEO Kevin O'Connor in the BNB VIP Lounge

    Barbara Lassen
    Al and Kathy Taveira of BNB with BNB President and CEO Kevin O'Connor in the BNB VIP Lounge

    Al and Kathy Taveira of BNB

    Barbara Lassen
    Al and Kathy Taveira of BNB

    Marci and Bradlee Bing

    Barbara Lassen
    Marci and Bradlee Bing

    VIP seating area

    Barbara Lassen
    VIP seating area

    Kilwin's of Port Jefferson served sweet treats throughout the evening

    Barbara Lassen
    Kilwin's of Port Jefferson served sweet treats throughout the evening

    Guests selected from the fudge offerings from Kilwin's of Port Jefferson

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests selected from the fudge offerings from Kilwin's of Port Jefferson

    Steve Kesses, Beth and Paul Barsseau

    Barbara Lassen
    Steve Kesses, Beth and Paul Barsseau

    Guests under the tent

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests under the tent

    Union Cantina served their famous tacos at the event

    Barbara Lassen
    Union Cantina served their famous tacos at the event

    1 Step Ahead Band drummer Steve Alliano

    Barbara Lassen
    1 Step Ahead Band drummer Steve Alliano

    Owner of Barito Steven Scalesse served delicious tacos

    Barbara Lassen
    Owner of Barito Steven Scalesse served delicious tacos

    Owner of Barito Steven Scalesse served delicious tacos

    Barbara Lassen
    Owner of Barito Steven Scalesse served delicious tacos

    A tasty delight from the Waterview at Port Jefferson Country Club

    Barbara Lassen
    A tasty delight from the Waterview at Port Jefferson Country Club

    The Waterview at Port Jefferson Country Club served light and savory food throughout the evening

    Barbara Lassen
    The Waterview at Port Jefferson Country Club served light and savory food throughout the evening

    The Waterview at Port Jefferson Country Club team, Mike Lange, Chef Niels Polard, Karen Thomassen, Sean Mirando

    Barbara Lassen
    The Waterview at Port Jefferson Country Club team, Mike Lange, Chef Niels Polard, Karen Thomassen, Sean Mirando

    On the dance floor

    Barbara Lassen
    On the dance floor

    Dedric Curry, founder and lead singer of 1 Step Ahead

    Barbara Lassen
    Dedric Curry, founder and lead singer of 1 Step Ahead

    Member of 1 Step Ahead Band

    Barbara Lassen
    Member of 1 Step Ahead Band

    Barbara Ransome, award recipient Executive Chef Thomas Mulzoff of St. Charles Hospital, Michael Sceiford, Kathy Taveira of BNB, Bruce D'Abramo of the Pt. Jeff Village board, Port Jeff Chamber of Commerce President Jim Parish, Eric Feil, Ken Kronke

    Barbara Lassen
    Barbara Ransome, award recipient Executive Chef Thomas Mulzoff of St. Charles Hospital, Michael Sceiford, Kathy Taveira of BNB, Bruce D'Abramo of the Pt. Jeff Village board, Port Jeff Chamber of Commerce President Jim Parish, Eric Feil, Ken Kronke

    Barbara Ransome, award recipient Executive Chef Thomas Mulzoff of St. Charles Hospital, Michael Sceiford, Kathy Taveira of BNB, Bruce D'Abramo of the Pt. Jeff Village board, Port Jeff Chamber of Commerce President Jim Parish, Ken Kronke

    Barbara Lassen
    Barbara Ransome, award recipient Executive Chef Thomas Mulzoff of St. Charles Hospital, Michael Sceiford, Kathy Taveira of BNB, Bruce D'Abramo of the Pt. Jeff Village board, Port Jeff Chamber of Commerce President Jim Parish, Ken Kronke

    Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce President Jim Parish

    Barbara Lassen
    Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce President Jim Parish

    Eric Feil and St. Charles Hospital Executive Chef Thomas Mulzoff showing of his award

    Barbara Lassen
    Eric Feil and St. Charles Hospital Executive Chef Thomas Mulzoff showing of his award

    St. Charles Hospital Executive Chef Thomas Mulzoff shows of his award

    Barbara Lassen
    St. Charles Hospital Executive Chef Thomas Mulzoff shows of his award

    Barbara Ransome presents Executive Chef Thomas Mulzoff of St. Charles Hospital with a special award

    Barbara Lassen
    Barbara Ransome presents Executive Chef Thomas Mulzoff of St. Charles Hospital with a special award

    Barbara Ransome

    Barbara Lassen
    Barbara Ransome

    Eric Feil, Barbara Ransome

    Barbara Lassen
    Eric Feil, Barbara Ransome

    Michael Sceiford, Kathy Taveira of BNB

    Barbara Lassen
    Michael Sceiford, Kathy Taveira of BNB

    Eric Feil, of Dan's Hamptons Media, welcomes guests and invites distinguished guests to the stage area for the award presentation

    Barbara Lassen
    Eric Feil, of Dan's Hamptons Media, welcomes guests and invites distinguished guests to the stage area for the award presentation

    1 Step Ahead Band

    Barbara Lassen
    1 Step Ahead Band

    Guests enjoyed beverages and light fare throughout the evening

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests enjoyed beverages and light fare throughout the evening

    Fenelon Landscapes goodies

    Barbara Lassen
    Fenelon Landscapes goodies

    Yvonne Fenelon with Fenelon Landscapes gifted guests

    Barbara Lassen
    Yvonne Fenelon with Fenelon Landscapes gifted guests

    Joanne Frischling of Costco

    Barbara Lassen
    Joanne Frischling of Costco

    Bruce D'Abramo, Past Gov Dist

    Barbara Lassen
    Bruce D'Abramo, Past Gov Dist

    Victoria Marino or Roger's Frigate served an all time favorite, ice cream

    Barbara Lassen
    Victoria Marino or Roger's Frigate served an all time favorite, ice cream

    Sarah Brand with Starbucks

    Barbara Lassen
    Sarah Brand with Starbucks

    Event tent atmosphere

    Barbara Lassen
    Event tent atmosphere

    1 Step Ahead Band

    Barbara Lassen
    1 Step Ahead Band

    1 Step Ahead Band

    Barbara Lassen
    1 Step Ahead Band

    Kevin Wood and friends

    Barbara Lassen
    Kevin Wood and friends

    Gwen Rutter, Will O'Connor, Emily Rutter, CEO and President of BNB Kevin O'Connor

    Barbara Lassen
    Gwen Rutter, Will O'Connor, Emily Rutter, CEO and President of BNB Kevin O'Connor

    Tacos!

    Barbara Lassen
    Tacos!

    Jennifer and Bob Mincak

    Barbara Lassen
    Jennifer and Bob Mincak

    Sales Consultant at Brown's Mike Dennis, Brown's Marketing Manager Nicole Brown

    Barbara Lassen
    Sales Consultant at Brown's Mike Dennis, Brown's Marketing Manager Nicole Brown

    Kilwin's waffle mini cups

    Barbara Lassen
    Kilwin's waffle mini cups

    Joe Intravaia, Paraco Commercial Outside Sales

    Barbara Lassen
    Joe Intravaia, Paraco Commercial Outside Sales

    Hannah Sims with Bai

    Barbara Lassen
    Hannah Sims with Bai

    Hannah Sims with Bai

    Barbara Lassen
    Hannah Sims with Bai

    In the VIP Lounge area

    Barbara Lassen
    In the VIP Lounge area

    Dan's Hamptons Media CEO Steven McKenna and Claudia Pilato of BNB

    Barbara Lassen
    Dan's Hamptons Media CEO Steven McKenna and Claudia Pilato of BNB

    Stephanie and Michael Sceiford, Betsy Sceiford, Nancy Dunlop

    Barbara Lassen
    Stephanie and Michael Sceiford, Betsy Sceiford, Nancy Dunlop

    Guests relaxing in the VIP Lounge area

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests relaxing in the VIP Lounge area

    Alfa Romeo luxury cars on display

    Barbara Lassen
    Alfa Romeo luxury cars on display
    Barbara Lassen

    Flying Pig Cafe' offerings

    Barbara Lassen
    Flying Pig Cafe' offerings

    Flying Pig Cafe' Tom Beller, Maryann Ferrandino

    Barbara Lassen
    Flying Pig Cafe' Tom Beller, Maryann Ferrandino

    Kaitlyn Carty, Long Island O'Oldtymer Moonshine

    Barbara Lassen
    Kaitlyn Carty, Long Island O'Oldtymer Moonshine

    Frank Minier, Antonio Dias of Dos MexiCuban Cantina

    Barbara Lassen
    Frank Minier, Antonio Dias of Dos MexiCuban Cantina

    Frank Minier, Antonio Dias of Dos MexiCuban Cantina

    Barbara Lassen
    Frank Minier, Antonio Dias of Dos MexiCuban Cantina

    Annie Eichman of New Belgium

    Barbara Lassen
    Annie Eichman of New Belgium

    1 Step Ahead Band

    Barbara Lassen
    1 Step Ahead Band

    1 Step Ahead Band

    Barbara Lassen
    1 Step Ahead Band

    Executive Chef Thomas Mulzoff of St. Charles Hospital

    Barbara Lassen
    Executive Chef Thomas Mulzoff of St. Charles Hospital

    Executive Chef Thomas Mulzoff of St. Charles Hospital and his crew

    Barbara Lassen
    Executive Chef Thomas Mulzoff of St. Charles Hospital and his crew

    Fresh seafood presented by PJ Lobster House

    Barbara Lassen
    Fresh seafood presented by PJ Lobster House

    Lining up for some food

    Barbara Lassen
    Lining up for some food

    Taste of Port Jefferson guests

    Barbara Lassen
    Taste of Port Jefferson guests

    BNB sponsored the VIP Lounge

    Barbara Lassen
    BNB sponsored the VIP Lounge

    Musical entertainment in the BNB VIP Lounge

    Barbara Lassen
    Musical entertainment in the BNB VIP Lounge

    Taste of Port Jefferson guest

    Barbara Lassen
    Taste of Port Jefferson guest

    An array of cheeses presented by C'est Cheese, located in Port Jefferson

    Barbara Lassen
    An array of cheeses presented by C'est Cheese, located in Port Jefferson

    Port Jefferson Village Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Port Jefferson Village Center

    Port Jefferson Village Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Port Jefferson Village Center

    Port Jefferson Village Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Port Jefferson Village Center

    Catherine Ellams and Kathy Rae greet guests at the door

    Barbara Lassen
    Catherine Ellams and Kathy Rae greet guests at the door

    Port Jefferson Village Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Port Jefferson Village Center

    Daria and Sarah from Local's

    Hailey Burling
    Daria and Sarah from Local's

    1 Step Ahead Band

    Hailey Burling
    1 Step Ahead Band

    Karen Phomassar and Michael Lang from the Waterview at Port Jefferson Country Club serving food to guests
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Karen Phomassar and Michael Lang from the Waterview at Port Jefferson Country Club serving food to guests

    Guests enjoying their night

    Hailey Burling
    Guests enjoying their night

    Michelle, Marianne, Josephine, Stephanie, Linda and Denice
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Michelle, Marianne, Josephine, Stephanie, Linda and Denice

    "The Three Village Parents"

    Hailey Burling

    Amanda Le and Wendi Talmage from Aperol Spritz serving drinks to guests
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Amanda Le and Wendi Talmage from Aperol Spritz serving drinks to guests

    Guests enjoying the atmosphere and food
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Guests enjoying the atmosphere and food

    Chris Uhll from Port Jefferson Brewing Co.
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Chris Uhll from Port Jefferson Brewing Co.
    Hailey Burling

    Chris Guliano from Tuscany serving food to guests
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Chris Guliano from Tuscany serving food to guests

    Chris and Cathy Guliano from Tuscany serving food to guests
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Chris and Cathy Guliano from Tuscany serving food to guests

    Amanda Jones, Alana Palone and Hannah Sims from Baí
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Amanda Jones, Alana Palone and Hannah Sims from BaÃ­

    Yvonne Fenelon and Linda Keller from Fenelon Landscapes
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Yvonne Fenelon and Linda Keller from Fenelon Landscapes

    Sherry And Marty Sobel from A Cake In Time
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Sherry And Marty Sobel from A Cake In Time

    Tom Beller and Marianne Ferrandino from Flying Pig Cafe
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Tom Beller and Marianne Ferrandino from Flying Pig Cafe

    St. Charles Hospital's delicious food
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    St. Charles Hospital's delicious food

    St. Charles Hospital Catholic Health Services table
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    St. Charles Hospital Catholic Health Services table

    Marianne Ferrandino from Flying Pig Cafe serving food to guests
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Marianne Ferrandino from Flying Pig Cafe serving food to guests

    Frank Ruggiero and Donnell Edwards from L.I. Pour House
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Frank Ruggiero and Donnell Edwards from L.I. Pour House

    Scott Kampf of Union Cantina

    Hailey Burling
    Scott Kampf of Union Cantina

    Jesse Croke and Alicia Damico from Union Cantina preparing food for guests
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Jesse Croke and Alicia Damico from Union Cantina preparing food for guests

    Atsushi and Francesca from Slurp Ramen
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Atsushi and Francesca from Slurp Ramen

    Margret Earhd and Mike Odusami from Branchinelli's Restaurant
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Margret Earhd and Mike Odusami from Branchinelli's Restaurant

    Christine and Brian Viscount from Kilwins
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Christine and Brian Viscount from Kilwins

    Christine and Brian Viscount from Kilwins

    Hailey Burling
    Christine and Brian Viscount from Kilwins

    C'est Cheese table

    Hailey Burling
    C'est Cheese table
    Hailey Burling

    Jacob Hinte serving food to guests
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Jacob Hinte serving food to guests

    Shannon Voelkel and Joseph Ciardullo from C'est Cheese
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Shannon Voelkel and Joseph Ciardullo from C'est Cheese

    Local's deserts

    Hailey Burling
    Local's deserts

    Jason Contreras, Kyle Scudiece and Katie Ann Elsasser serving food to guests
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Jason Contreras, Kyle Scudiece and Katie Ann Elsasser serving food to guests

    James Luciano and Brandon Chykirda from PJ Lobster House serving food to guests
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    James Luciano and Brandon Chykirda from PJ Lobster House serving food to guests

    James Luciano from PJ Lobster House serving food to guests
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    James Luciano from PJ Lobster House serving food to guests

    Jason Contreras, Kyle Scudiece, Katie Ann Elsasser and Jacob Hinte from Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Jason Contreras, Kyle Scudiece, Katie Ann Elsasser and Jacob Hinte from Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace

    Joseph Ciardullo and Shannon Voelkel from C'est Cheese serving food to guests
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Joseph Ciardullo and Shannon Voelkel from C'est Cheese serving food to guests

    Cheese arrangement from C'est Cheese
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Cheese arrangement from C'est Cheese

    Guests enjoying the atmosphere and delicious food
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Guests enjoying the atmosphere and delicious food

    Amanda Le and Wendi Talmage from Aperol Spritz
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Amanda Le and Wendi Talmage from Aperol Spritz

    Revelers enjoying the music

    Hailey Burling
    Revelers enjoying the music

    Revelers enjoying the music

    Hailey Burling
    Revelers enjoying the music

    Abarth luxury car on display

    Hailey Burling
    Abarth luxury car on display
    Hailey Burling

    Alfa Romeo luxury car on display
Hailey Burling

    Hailey Burling
    Alfa Romeo luxury car on display

    The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and Media Sponsor Dan's Papers hosted the 11th Annual Taste @ Port Jefferson—the ultimate celebration of the culinary culture that has made this historic maritime village a true dining destination—on Saturday, October 21, 2018.

    RELATED: The Taste @ Port Jefferson Menu Offers the Best of Fall Dining

    More than 39 restaurants and local purveyors served a packed house inside the beautiful Village Center and beneath the big tent at Harborfront Park, overlooking the Port Jefferson waterfront, with a steady stream of delicious tastings and libations while the 1 Step Ahead Band provided musical entertainment. Guests danced the night away and enjoyed good food, drink and cheer.

    A silent auction filled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, signed memorabilia and more benefited local charities, and BNB offered a special VIP Lounge experience, with unique music and tastings not available to other guests. This year's event also honored St. Charles Hospital Executive Chef Thomas Mulzoff for his good work, service and culinary chops.

