Hamptons Event Highlights: November 8–11, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this weekend, November 8–11, 2018.

EDITOR’S PICK

Latino Film Festival of the Hamptons

November 9–11, times vary

Witness powerful, emotional films when OLA (Organización Latino-Americana) of Eastern Long Island presents its 15th Annual Latino Film Festival, celebrating the best of recent Spanish- and Portuguese-language films. The three-day festival spans four venues, each screening a different Latin hit.

On Friday, a bilingual (English and Spanish) tour of Parrish Art Museum takes place before the screening at 7 p.m. The featured film is Una Mujer Fantástica, winner of the 2018 Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. The mature Chilean drama tells the story of a transgender woman working as a waitress and moonlighting as a nightclub singer, who struggles with the death of her older boyfriend. After, producer Juan de Dios Larraín conducts a Q&A via Skype. Tickets $12.

On Saturday, head to Guild Hall for a screening of La Palabra de Pablo, a seductive El Salvadoran thriller loosely based on Shakespeare’s Othello. A live Q&A with director Auturo Menendez and actor Carlos Aylagas follows the film. Doors open at 6 p.m. $10 general admission, $20 preferred seating.

Sunday features two extraordinary films, both with English subtitles. At 2:30 p.m., enjoy a free screening of new Mexican short Mi Temor and Pixar’s Día de Muertos classic, Coco, in the Greenport High School auditorium. At 6 p.m., Bay Street Theater screens Antes Que Eu Me Esqueça, a Portugeuse-language Brazilian film about a father living his golden years to the fullest. $10 general admission, $20 preferred seating.

Multiple venues. 631-899-3441, olaofeasternlongisland.org

Literature Live! Presents “The Great Gatsby”

November 8–25, times vary

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic Jazz Age novel comes to life on Bay Street’s intimate stage. Using curriculum-based literature, the show ensures that audience members of all ages will learn a great deal and rethink the American dream, all while enjoying fun Jazz numbers. Public performances take place on November 8–10, 15–17 and 23–25. Tickets $20–$55.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

A Salute to Our Hampton Bays Veterans

November 8, noon

Meet some of the East End’s finest heroes to celebrate Veterans Day. Listen to their thrilling stories and see their wartime memorabilia. Check out the veterans’ display in the downstairs lobby, on loan from The Hampton Bays Historical and Preservation Society. Lunch, provided by Panera Bread, will be offered to Hampton Bays Veterans and their families. Free admission.

Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

HyperPOPism Exhibition

November 9–11, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

The White Room Gallery presents an exciting new exhibit that explores pop art and fine art graffiti by four artists who use color, iconic images and an abundance of imagination to push the boundaries of creativity. See stunning works by Joss Parker, Joe Currie, Gabriele Vigorelli and Seek One through November 25. Free admission.

The White Room Gallery, 2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Autumn Open House & Birdhouse Auction

November 10, 1 p.m.

Celebrate the fall season at the Peconic Land Trust’s fun, family-friendly open house. Plant and bring home an amaryllis bulb, join a scavenger hunt throughout the garden, create a pine cone bird feeder, learn how to create an autumn-themed centerpiece and place your final bids for the Birdhouse Auction. Refreshments available. Free admission.

Bridge Gardens, 36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Petite Soiree Musicale

November 10, 6 p.m.

Enjoy short works by four special performers: Keru Zhang, Jessica Fishenfeld, Dr. Mike Errico and Konstantin Soukhovetski. Hear lovely arias, excerpts from West Side Story and cabaret transcriptions of top Broadway songs. The incredible evening, hosted by Liliane Questel, will be paired with wine, small bites and an auction. Tickets $35.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Howie Mandel

November 10, 8 p.m.

Author, actor, host, comic…there are countless words to describe this incredible talent, but really, he needs no introduction. A constant force in show business and a mainstay in the American comedy scene, Howie Mandel will have you laughing from his first bit to his last line. Come get up close and personal with this comedic genius. Tickets $125–$165.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org