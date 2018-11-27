Dig In to the 2018 North Fork Holiday Dining Guide

Planning a weekend, or a holiday, in the country is easy when you let the experts do the cooking (and the dishes). What’s for dinner on the North Fork this winter? Reservations with a side of scenic beauty…

RELATED: 2018 Hamptons Holiday Dining Guide

Opened in 2008 by partners Adam Lovett and Tom Schaudel, aMano (amanorestaurant.com, 631-298-4800, Italian) brings a hint of the Tuscan countryside to Mattituck. Wood oven fired pizza and pastas star on the menu along with local ingredients from the nearby farms and bay. The Italian inspired appetizers and entrées are paired with wines from both Long Island and Italy.

Word on the street for the Greenport eatery American Beech (americanbeech.com, 631-477-5939): Get the fried chicken. American Beech is open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner, and serves brunch on the weekend.

Buoy One (buoyone.com, 631-208-9737, Seafood & Steak), delivers New England delicacies to the East End, including fine steaks and fresh fish from their in-house seafood market. Inside a converted car garage in Riverhead, this charming and casual café offers patio seating and plenty of options for landlubbers. Also in Westhampton (631-998-3808) with takeout spots and markets in East Hampton (631-527-7557) and Mattituck (631-315-5405).

Southold’s Caci (cacirestaurants.com, 631-765-4383) serves upscale, contemporary Italian cuisine.

Riverhead’s Dark Horse Restaurant (darkhorserestaurant.com, 631-208-0072, American) serves up a deliciously eclectic menu with local fare and flair, plus delicious gluten-free breads and desserts.

Greenport’s unique bistro First and South (firstandsouth.com, 631-333-2200, American) has a diverse and creative menu filled with comfort food selections and delicious treats.

The Frisky Oyster (thefriskyoyster.com, 631-477-4265, American) in Greenport offers an array of menu options, from seafood to duck to steak, including the famous Oysters Friskafella.

Located in Jamesport, Grana Trattoria Antica (granajamesport.com, 631-779-2844, Italian) specializes in wood-fired pizza, fresh-made pastas and ravioli and wood-roasted meats and fish.

Rediscover your favorite American dishes at The Halyard at Sound View Greenport (soundviewgreenport.com, 631-477-0666, American), where classic New England cuisine meets North Fork bounty in Greenport. Featuring local fish, produce, and wines, our menu showcases the abundance that has made this region a dining destination for generations.

Hampton Coffee Company (hamptoncoffeecompany.com, 631-779-2862) is open on Main Road in Aquebogue. Hampton Coffee Company also has cafés in Southampton, Water Mill and Westhampton Beach and sells its locally roasted coffee far and wide.

The ever-popular Jedediah Hawkins Inn (jedediahhawkinsinn.com, 631-722-2900, American) in Jamesport incorporates local foods, many of which are grown on the grounds, into innovative gourmet dishes. Their Speakeasy Menu is available from 5 p.m. to close.

Love Lane Kitchen (lovelanekitchen.com, 631-298-8989) in Mattituck serves delectable breakfast and lunch during the week and dinner Friday–Monday.

Lucharitos Taqueria & Tequila Bar (lucharitos.com, 631-477-6666) in Greenport and Aquebogue offers hip, unique Mexican cuisine. Try the empanada of the day!

Check out Main Road Biscuit Co. (mainroadbiscuitco.com, 631-779-3463, American) for comfort food in Jamesport, refined. Buttermilk biscuits, house-made jams, fried chicken, seasonal pancakes made from scratch, baked goods and smoothies.

Since 1950, Modern Snack Bar (modernsnackbar.com, 631-722-3655, American) at 628 Main Road in Aquebogue has been a North Fork landmark for great home cooking. The Wittmeier family began their restaurant with a simple premise: To serve good food at a reasonable price to their “family” of patrons.

If you have a hankering for small plates, check out Noah’s (chefnoahs.com, 631-477-6720, American) in Greenport for an array of seafood dishes and adventurous American entrées.

North Fork Shack (thenorthforkshack.com, 631-876-5566, Casual) offers everything from seafood to Mediterranean dishes. The North Fork Shack opened in 2015 and is conveniently located on Route 48 in Southold.

At the North Fork Table & Inn (northforktableandinn.com, 631-765-0177, American) in Southold, Chef Stephan Bogardus crafts a menu featuring locally grown biodynamic and organic produce, the freshest seafood from the Peconic Bay and Long Island Sound and award winning North Fork artisanal cheese.

Pace’s Dockside Restaurant (pacesdockside.com, 631-315-5252, Seafood) is located on the beautiful Mattituck Inlet at Strong’s Water Club & Marina. Enjoy Happy Hour at the bar on Thursday and Friday evenings, from 4–7 p.m., with half-price drinks and specially-priced appetizers. There’s a good chance you’ll catch live music on Friday nights.

The Preston House (theprestonhouseandhotel.com, 631-775-1550) is a premier restaurant boasting a menu inspired by New American cuisine with a focus on the use of fresh and local ingredients. Diners can expect a refined, yet approachable menu complemented by a wine program that celebrates the winegrowing regions of the world.

Shelter Island’s The Ram’s Head Inn (theramsheadinn.com, 631-749-0811) on Shelter Island offers brunch, lunch and dinner menus, showcasing locally sourced seafood, produce and game. Dishes feature herbs, fruits and vegetables plucked from the Inn’s onsite gardens, located just steps from the kitchen door.

You can get high-end sushi in Greenport at Stirling Sake (stirlingsake.com, 631-477-6782). The menu features traditional Japanese cuisine, including sushi, as well as an extensive sake list. The restaurant is located at 477 Main Street.

Touch of Venice (touchofvenice.com, 631-298-5851, Italian) in Cutchogue has been proudly serving the North Fork for over 20 years, preparing local cuisine with Italian soul. Their extensive wine list features local and Italian wines, full bar with happy hour specials. Private room available for all occasions. Special chef’s family-style menu available for small groups.

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar (tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com, 631-237-8120, American) in historic Riverhead’s J.J. Sullivan Hotel serves the finest local food specialties and wines. Tweed’s is also home to a variety of delicious and healthy bison dishes.

Vine Street Café (vinestreetcafe.com, 631-749-3210, American) on Shelter Island offers an eclectic menu influenced by many cuisines from around world, with a menu that changes frequently to match the local harvest.

For more on these restaurants and the best dining on the North Fork, visit DansBOTB.com.