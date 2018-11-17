Where to Dine Out for Thanksgiving 2018 in the Hamptons & North Fork

Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate with family and friends, but it can also be a daunting day, with a ton of food to prepare. Skip the stress by dining out instead. Check out these East End restaurants serving traditional fare, interesting twists on the usual turkey dinner and more.

Party at The Clubhouse on Thanksgiving Eve with an all-night happy hour, $30 bowling from 9 p.m. until close, live music by the Rumhill Rockers from 6–9 p.m., and DJ James Ryan from 9 p.m. 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, ehitclubhouse.com

Springs Tavern will host a party on Thanksgiving Eve with a happy hour menu until 11 p.m. at the bar, followed by a DJ spinning tunes until close. 15 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton. 631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com

The 1770 House Restaurant & Inn will offer a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving feast for $95 per person, with a two-course $40 option for guests 12 and under. Chef Michael Rozzi will prepare an organic Amish turkey with sage gravy and sides of sausage stuffing, cranberry relish, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes. 143 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-1770, 1770house.com

Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor offers a Thanksgiving getaway package, with a traditional three-course Thanksgiving dinner for two, a pair of “wild turkey” cocktails and breakfast for two in the dining room. Additional Thanksgiving dinners may be purchased as a stay enhancement. 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor.844-227-6672, baronscove.com

Dine at Claude’s restaurant at the Southampton Inn from 1–6 p.m. The Thanksgiving feast is $40 per adult, $25 per child under 12. Stay at the Southampton Inn with a special, $265 Thanksgiving package that includes a hotel room, dinner and breakfast the following morning. 91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

Head to Danfords Hotel, Marina and Spa for a Thanksgiving Day buffet, with seatings from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. $58.95/$24.95 for kids. 25 East Broadway, Port Jefferson. 631-928-5200, danfords.com

Gurney’s Montauk will serve Thanksgiving Dinner from 1 p.m.–8 p.m for $85 per person/$45 per child. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

The Inn Spot on the Bay’s Thanksgiving menu includes a $40 prix fixe for adults (three courses)/$25 for kids under 12 (two courses). 32 Lighthouse Road, Hampton Bays. 631-728-1200, theinnspot.com

Jean-Georges at Topping Roses House will have a special Thanksgiving menu, $98. 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com

Visit the Jedediah Hawkins Inn for Thanksgiving from noon–7 p.m. They’re serving turkey with all the sides, prime rib, halibut, butternut squash ravioli and more. $75 for adults, half price for kids. 400 South Jamesport Avenue, Jamesport. 631-722-2900, jedediahhawkinsinn.com

Lulu Kitchen & Bar will serve their regular menu from noon–10 p.m., with a special Thanksgiving turkey dish. 126 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

The Maidstone offers a prix fixe for $80/$40 for kids, including starts, entree and dessert. Enjoy a wine pairing for an additional $35. 207 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-5006, themaidstone.com

Mirabelle at Three Village Inn is offering a Thanksgiving Day Grand Buffet, with reserved seating beginning at noon. Options include smoked salmon, shrimp cocktail, pumpkin bisque, classic Caesar salad, carving station with turkey, traditional sides and fun foods for kids. $50 per person, children 12 and under half price. 150 Main Street, Stony Brook. 631-751-0555, lessings.com

Savor the lasting tradition of great food, family and friends at The Palm Restaurant in East Hampton. An herb-roasted, hand-carved turkey is the base of this $59 prix fixe ($24 for children 12 and under). Choose lobster or roasted butternut squash bisque, or baby kale salad as a first course and cheesecake or pumpkin pie for dessert. 94 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0411, thepalm.com/east-hampton

Pierre’s will serve Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Traditional turkey will be on offer, which includes organic chicken and pork stuffing with chestnuts, Alsatian spice bread, glazed sweet potato, braised Brussels sprouts, and cranberry Cumberland dressing. 2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com

The Preston House and Hotel will celebrate Thanksgiving with a three-course prix fixe menu for $45 per person, and a kids’ menu for $21. The menu will include brioche stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and local apple pie a la mode. Chef Matty Boudreau’s regular menu will also be available. 428 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-775-1550, the prestonhouseandhotel.com

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More! will offer a menu featuring roasted or smoked turkey, sides, stuffing, fresh-baked pies, cakes and cookies. 199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com

Tweed’s Restaurant has a Thanksgiving prix fixe for $36 per person from noon–9 p.m. The menu features a traditional turkey dinner including New England chestnut stuffing, giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, local turnips and Brussels sprouts and cranberry dressing. 17 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-237-8120, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com