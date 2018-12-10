Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Trim Christmas Tree with Kids

Jennifer Lopez is having a very merry holiday season. On December 8, the Water Mill resident took a break from promoting her upcoming movie, Second Act, to show off her family on Instagram.

On her Instagram, Lopez, and her boyfriend, Yankees legend and longtime JLo fan, Alex Rodriguez, set up their lush Christmas tree with their combined children, JLo’s 10-year-old twins Max and Emme, and A-Rod’s daughters Natasha and Ella. The first Instagram photo, captioned, “That time of year…” shows the famous couple decorating the tree with roses together.

View this post on Instagram That time of year… 🎄🎅🏼🌟 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 8, 2018 at 5:59am PST

Another Instagram photo captioned, “The best times are with these lil ones” includes the children, utilizing the ladder and teamwork to decorate the tree with red roses and red glass Christmas balls under the watch of their mother.

Christmas songs are a staple of the decorating ritual, and it seems Lopez’s son Max can’t sit still while listening. The Instagram video captioned, “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas,” the name of the song playing, shows him handing his sister an ornament before busting out a few quick moves, much to Lopez’s amusement.

View this post on Instagram Have a Holly Jolly Christmas…🎄♥️😍 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 8, 2018 at 9:46am PST

Christmas isn’t the only thing she is preparing for. Her new movie, Second Act, premieres on Friday, December 21. As that date approaches, Lopez is keeping busy promoting the film, which portrays her as a “Value Shop” (aka Walmart) worker named Maya Vargas who gets an opportunity to work in the “big leagues” on Madison Avenue.

She posted an Instagram video on December 8 featuring her character, Maya, becoming increasingly annoyed at her friend Joan—played by real life gal pal Leah Remini—only using curse words that have been wiped clean of their bite. In a playful jab at her co-star, Lopez captioned the video, “Tag the friend who always has to watch their mouth! I’ll go first, @leahremini.”

Only true best friends can call each other out like this, and the friendship between these two makes them the perfect comedic duo for Second Act. On December 9, Lopez and Remini sat down with Entertainment Tonight (below) to talk about their friendship and how it started. Remini was friends with Marc Anthony and when he started dating Lopez, he was insistent on them meeting. So, at the premiere of Man on Fire, realizing Lopez looks incredible in real life, Remini walked up to her and said, “Goddamnit, why the f**k why are you so f**king pretty?”

When Lopez laughed in response, Remini knew a friendship was made. The former King of Queens actress lauded Lopez for her sense of humor, adding, “The fact that I could bust her balls and she wasn’t caught up on herself, said something to me.”

As Lopez explained, their brutally honest, yet loyal relationship in life is reflected in the relationship between their respective characters in the new film, also starring Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us), which promises that charming “Jenny from the Block” energy for viewers.

Second Act premieres just in time for Christmas on December 21.