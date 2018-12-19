Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Host Two Fabulous Parties This Week

East Hampton power couple Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka flew down to D.C. on December 12, to show the locals how to throw a dinner party. The occasion was the launch of Capital One’s new Savor card—and a savory night it was.

The brand ambassadors officially kicked off the night after their guests enjoyed a reception featuring specialty cocktails and tunes by local indie soul trio Oh He Dead. The spread at the restaurant, A Rake’s Progress, was truly delectable with slow-cooked beef spare ribs and farro verde. All of the night’s locally sourced dishes were prepared by the restaurant’s James Beard Award–winning chef Spike Gjerde.

The night was a major success, but the two had another party in mind: their annual holiday party. The couple told Metro Weekly, the December 16 shindig would once again include a white elephant exchange, where the only rule is that each wrapped gift has to be impressive, though not necessarily expensive. Harris said, “Most people don’t even remember that it happened. And that’s super fun, and David deals with all the culinary elements of it, but it’s become quite the event.”

Combining Harris’s showmanship with Burtka’s cooking abilities seemed to have paid off as their holiday party was bursting with holiday cheer. Burtka posted a video to Instagram of the East Coast Inspirational Singers gospel choir enchanting a crowd of guests that overflowed into the hallways.

When it comes to dinner parties and hosting events, Burtka wrote the book…literally, his upcoming cookbook, Life Is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration, releases on April 16. A fitting choice to Harris who told Metro Weekly that people should take his husband’s advice, because any party is better when he’s around. “I’ve witnessed the people in his orbit as if he is a bright light of energy and fun.” He said, “People are drawn to him and what he provides. And he provides laughter and entertainment and good times.”

Burtka loves handling the culinary responsibilities himself, as he explained to the Washington Post, “I’m a chef, so I really like knowing where my food is coming from. I like to control the situation. I think there’s something to be said for being at home, with your family and having all the things you like around you. I think my kids would say the same.” While their children, Harper and Gideon were not available for comment, a photo posted by Harris to Instagram clearly shows that their kids are more than happy to party at home with their parents.