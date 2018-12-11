Give Your Loved Ones a Taste of the East End This Christmas

If you need a little something special for foodie gift-giving this season—and who doesn’t?—look no further than your own backyard. The East End has a host of purveyors to choose from. Here are just some of our favorites:

Ali Katz Kitchen

Offers a wealth of goodies to stock your North Fork—or Hamptons—home. There are kitchen details and other smalls for hostesses, kids and pets, plus ornaments and holiday-themed gifts. The Kitchen is open from Friday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 55 Middle Road (next to Wendi’s Deli), Mattituck, 631-298-7694

Amagansett Sea Salt Co.

This premium, unrefined finishing salt is crafted entirely by hand in small batches from Atlantic Ocean water. The traditional open-air process employs no chemicals or anti-caking agents. amagansettseasalt.com

Carissa’s Bakery

Baker Carissa Waechter produces a wide variety of top quality artisan breads, frequently using local grains and other local ingredients. 68 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, 631-527-5996, carissasthebakery.com

Fairview Farm at Mecox

Farmer Harry Ludlow and family promise sustainable, fresh, competitively priced local shopping made easy. 19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton, 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

GoodFood.

“Good food period” is all about, you guessed it, the food and they offer a load of take-aways, both fresh and preserved. Plus a host of local specialty items including potato chips, sauces and pickles. 535 Pike Street, Mattituck, 631-298-7599, gfperiod.com

Krieg’s Bake Shop

Since 1985, specializing in cookies, pies, cakes, Danish, fruit tarts, breads, holiday stollen and gingerbread houses. Their delish products are made on the premises. 39 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, 631-728-6524, kriegsbakeryhb.com

Levain Bakery

You can get Levain’s huge, buttery cookies in New York and nowhere else…except the Hamptons! They’re open year-round in Wainscott. 354 Montauk Highway, Wainscott, 631-537-8570, levainbakery.com

Long Island Spirits

The first distillery built on Long Island since the 1800s crafts the ideal gift for any lover of libations, including LiV Vodka, Deepwells Botanical Dry Gin, Pine Barrens American Single Male Whisky and Rough Rider Straight Bourbon Whisky. Cheers! 2182 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow, 631-630-9322, lispirits.com

Mecox Bay Dairy

Farmer Art Ludlow—and his herd of Jerseys—produce the East End’s premier cow’s milk cheeses, from firm to soft. 855 Mecox Road, Bridgehampton, 631-537-0335, mecoxbaydairy.com

Milk Pail Fresh Market

Offers their own apples, cider, donuts and a range of other locally produced and handcrafted goods. 1346 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, 631-537-2565, milkpail.com

North Fork Chocolate Company

As if the chocolate itself weren’t so deliciously indulgent, you’ll find confections that incorporate such local creations as Duck Walk Blueberry Port and that aforementioned Rough Rider Bourbon. 740 Main Road, Aquebogue, 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Open Minded Organics

Specializing in mushrooms, this farm stand offers a variety of organic and locally grown crops, as well as prepared goods, and—happy holidays—CBD oils. 720 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton, 631-255-0990, openmindedorganics.com

Shade Trees Nursery

In addition to Christmas trees, wreaths, roping, tabletop trees and…yes…wait for it…kissing balls, Shade Trees is now offering custom and premade gift baskets featuring their own North Breeze Farm products at 1875 Main Road, Jamesport, 631-722-4041, shadetreesnursery.com

Tate’s Bake Shop

You can find their famous cookies all over the world, but insiders know there are certain treats available only at the charming Southampton shop. Shhhh….43 North Sea Road, Southampton, 631-283-9830, tatesbakeshop.com

Find Long Island wineries on liwines.com.