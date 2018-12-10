Toy City in Riverhead Fills Hole Left by Toys R Us for Holiday Shopping

Party City, the company behind popular seasonal Halloween costume shop Halloween City, has opened Toy City, bringing toys back to Riverhead just in time for Christmas. Open for the holiday season at 1107 OId County Road (Route 58), Toy City is helping fill the hole left when Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy and shuttered its stores nationwide, including the popular Riverhead location, back in June.

Managed by John and Stacey Walsh, the shop is stocked with a wide variety of toys for kids (and youthful adults), including all kinds of dolls and accessories, such as Barbie, Disney Princesses and more; a full range of L.O.L. Surprise products and play sets; Fingerlings; LittleMissMatched sets; die cast and remote control cars, such as Hot Wheels; Shopkins; Nerf guns and ammo; LEGO; Paw Patrol; PJ Masks; Karaoke machines; “As Seen on TV” items; family games; Zoom Tubes Car Trax; Flarp! Noise Putty; card and board games; plush toys; drones, dinosaurs, Star Wars and Marvel Comics action figures, including Avengers: Infinity War characters; light sabers; and more licensed goodies from Pokemon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, My Little Pony, Jurassic World—you name it.

Party City is well known for their Halloween pop-ups, like Halloween City in Riverhead, but with Toys R Us out of commission, this year marks the first time the company is attempting to grab the toy market. They’ve opened 50 Toy City pop-ups for the 2018 holiday season. The Riverhead store will close on December 31.

“Halloween was amazing,” manager Stacey Walsh said, noting that things are good at the new store, but “Not enough people know we’re here yet.” This is a good thing for anyone looking to grab hard to find items that may be sold out at Walmart, Target and other big box stores.

The store is also hosting Santa Claus for periodic visits, and photo opportunities, before Christmas. The jolly old elf will next appear tonight (Monday, December 10) at 5 p.m.

Learn more at toycity.com.